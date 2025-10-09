Highly anticipated: EA appears to be doing everything it can to get Battlefield 6 right ahead of this week's launch. Following the previous entry's disastrous reception – and amid shifting business dynamics after a $55 billion private equity buyout – the company is aiming to deliver an online first-person shooter that recalls the franchise's glory days while offering a smoother, more polished experience.

EA has shared full release details for Battlefield 6, which launches globally on October 10. The company has confirmed release times for different regions, along with complete PC system requirements.

The minimum and recommended specifications mirror those from the August beta. Playing at 1080p requires a GPU with at least 6GB of VRAM, such as an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT. Meanwhile, GPUs with 8GB of VRAM, like the RTX 3060 Ti and RX 6700 XT, can achieve higher frame rates at 1080p or 1440p, even on high settings.

Native 4K gameplay without upscaling requires 32GB of system memory and a high-end 16GB GPU, such as the RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX. However, with DLSS upscaling and multi-frame generation, an RTX 5080 can reportedly reach 144 fps – or even 240 fps – at 4K resolution.

It remains unclear how multi-frame generation, which interpolates extra frames without reducing latency, will affect a fast-paced, competitive shooter like Battlefield 6. EA recommends that PC users have 90GB of free space at launch, though 55GB is sufficient for basic installation.

EA and developer DICE earned praise when it was revealed that the physical PlayStation 5 version is playable without a patch and that the game does not utilize ray tracing, prioritizing performance over cutting-edge graphics. However, the game controversially requires Secure Boot and TPM 2.0. Users can check their Secure Boot and TPM status via System Information in Windows settings or through the latest Steam beta.

Players responded positively to the beta, which peaked at over 326,000 concurrent users. Steam pre-orders have surpassed 1.7 million, and analysts predict the game could sell more than five million copies during its first week after launch.

EA hopes to close the gap between Battlefield and its rival, Call of Duty, which has consistently topped sales charts in recent years. Possibly in response to Battlefield 6's impending launch, Activision recently announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be free to play from October 9 – 16. The trial includes the campaign, multiplayer, and zombies modes.

Battlefield 6 launches worldwide on October 10 at 11 a.m. ET across Steam, the EA app, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles. TechSpot will provide an in-depth analysis of the game's performance on various hardware setups.