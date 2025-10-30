TL;DR: America Online began in 1985 as Quantum Computer Services, an online provider for Apple users based in Vienna, Virginia. Forty years later, AOL is now relocating to Italy under new ownership. This time, things could be different – and final.

Italian tech conglomerate Bending Spoons has completed an acquisition of AOL from Yahoo following a new $2.8 billion debt-financing round. The company did not disclose the purchase price, noting that part of the funding will support future operations. Still, AOL's new owner is positioning itself as the brand's final home.

The deal should close by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval. Bending Spoons described AOL as a web portal and email provider with millions of active users – an iconic brand in good health that still holds untapped growth potential.

Bending Spoons co-founder Luca Ferrari estimates that AOL remains among the world's top ten email providers, with a loyal customer base and roughly 8 million daily visitors. The company plans to invest further in the brand to help it thrive under new leadership.

Ferrari added that Bending Spoons intends to be AOL's final, long-term steward, continuing to serve its customers for years to come. The Italian firm has already acquired several well-known tech brands, including Evernote, Meetup, and WeTransfer. Its combined platform now reaches 300 million monthly active users, including 10 million paying customers and most Fortune 500 companies.

Bending Spoons has never sold a previously acquired business, Ferrari said – especially not a brand like AOL. The company focuses on investing in its acquisitions, overhauling its technology to introduce new features and monetization opportunities.

By contrast, AOL experienced several business and ownership changes over the past few decades. After adopting the name America Online in 1989, the company expanded its online services and became one of the most recognized brands in the US web market. It provided dial-up internet to millions of Americans, continuing until August 2025.

At the height of its popularity, AOL merged with Time Warner in 2001. The landscape shifted quickly afterward, as broadband connectivity eroded AOL's dial-up business. Verizon Communications acquired a leaner AOL in 2015 for $4.4 billion and merged it with Yahoo in 2016. Verizon later sold both Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm Apollo Global Management in 2021, recovering only a fraction of its original investment.

Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone welcomed the latest change in AOL's ownership, saying the transaction will allow the company to focus on a new, "aggressive" business roadmap – which, as expected, includes new AI-powered "experiences." With Bending Spoons now at the helm, AOL may finally enjoy long-term stability while leveraging the Italian company's experience in scaling digital platforms and integrating emerging technologies.