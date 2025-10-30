Fixing their own problem: As Big Tech pursues its AI ambitions, its energy demands are growing exponentially. The industry is on track to surpass residential electricity consumption, if it hasn't already. Some of the largest corporate consumers are turning to nuclear power investments to meet their needs.

Google has partnered with NextEra Energy to revive Iowa's only nuclear power plant – the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Palo, near Cedar Rapids. The effort aims to provide reliable, carbon-free energy in the region to meet surging electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence. The companies plan to reopen the plant by the first quarter of 2029, pending regulatory approval.

Under a 25-year agreement, Google will purchase power from the 615-megawatt plant to fuel its cloud and AI infrastructure in Iowa. NextEra Energy is acquiring the remaining minority stakes held by Central Iowa Power Cooperative and Corn Belt Power Cooperative, bringing its ownership to 100 percent.

The restart will generate substantial economic impact. Construction will create more than 1,600 direct and indirect jobs across Iowa, while operations will sustain roughly 400 full-time positions in Linn County. Local operations will produce over $127 million in annual earnings, alongside $320 million in economic output and $3 million in tax revenue to support schools and infrastructure.

The project highlights a growing trend in the tech industry. As AI expands, companies need stable, low-carbon power to run data centers. Google notes that reopening an existing nuclear facility is one of the fastest ways to deploy large-scale, always-on clean energy. Other tech firms are pursuing similar nuclear initiatives to meet rising demand, especially as newer, safer, and more cost-effective small modular reactors gain popularity.

State leaders emphasized Iowa's role in the nation's energy transition. Governor Kim Reynolds called the project "an exciting announcement" that positions the state as a hub for clean, reliable energy supporting emerging technologies. Local officials highlighted that the plant's return provides multigenerational employment opportunities for families in Linn County.

NextEra Energy framed the project as both a technological and economic milestone. Chief Executive John Ketchum called the restart "an important milestone."

"Our partnership with Google not only brings nuclear energy back to Iowa – it also accelerates the development of next-generation nuclear technology," Ketchum said.

Google CFO Ruth Porat said the partnership exemplifies the investments needed nationwide to expand energy capacity, maintain affordability, and support an AI-driven economy.

The Duane Arnold restart follows extensive engineering evaluations and coordination with federal and state regulators, including the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. NextEra Energy and Google are exploring additional nuclear projects across the United States, signaling a broader strategy to expand carbon-free energy solutions for both industry and regional grids.

The NextEra deal expands Google's existing nuclear power efforts. Earlier this year, the company committed to funding three new nuclear projects in partnership with Elementl Power. While financial details remain under wraps, Elementl expects each facility to generate more than 600 MW of power.