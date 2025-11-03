Why it matters: Unlike conventional satellite constellations such as SpaceX's Starlink, which can inadvertently reflect sunlight during certain orbits, Reflect Orbital's reflectors are explicitly designed to direct light downward. For scientists, that distinction makes a proposal before the Federal Communications Commission especially troubling. "From an astronomical perspective, that's pretty catastrophic," according to Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society in the United Kingdom.

Reflect Orbital, a California-based startup, has asked the FCC for approval to launch its first experimental satellite as early as 2026. The company's long-term plan – to deploy thousands of reflective satellites designed to redirect sunlight onto Earth at night – has sparked strong opposition from the scientific community. Astronomers and aviation experts warn that the project could disrupt observations of the cosmos, pose safety risks to pilots, and permanently change the appearance of the night sky.

Reflect Orbital describes its concept as "selling sunlight," and says it ultimately hopes to place up to 4,000 mirror-equipped satellites in low Earth orbit by 2030 if early missions succeed. Each satellite would carry a foldable mirror up to 59 feet wide, covering roughly 3,500 square feet. The reflectors could redirect sunlight to illuminate specific ground regions up to three miles across. By the company's estimate, the light from a single reflector could make an area up to four times as bright as the full moon.

Sharing a bit more about Reflect Orbital today. @4TristanS and I are developing a constellation of revolutionary satellites to sell sunlight to thousands of solar farms after dark.



We think sunlight is the new oil and space is ready to support energy infrastructure. This... pic.twitter.com/5WRb8etAv0 – Ben Nowack ☀️🌎🪞 (@bennbuilds) March 13, 2024

Future models in Reflect Orbital's proposed constellation could employ mirrors measuring 177 feet across, increasing the illuminated area and intensity. The company argues that this artificial illumination could extend daylight for energy generation, agriculture, or urban lighting – and that the targeted, time-limited reflections would minimize any broader visual impact.

"Our service is highly localized," company representatives told Space.com. "Each reflection covers a defined area for a finite period of time rather than providing continuous or widespread illumination."

Astronomers and space policy experts remain unconvinced. They say the plan poses serious risks to both scientific research and public safety.

"The central goal of this project is to light up the sky and extend daylight, and obviously, from an astronomical perspective, that's pretty catastrophic," said Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society in the United Kingdom.

Samantha Lawler, an astronomer at the University of Regina in Canada, told Live Science the undertaking was a "terrible idea." She said even if only one mirror were launched, its light could blind observers using telescopes or binoculars. With thousands of reflectors in orbit, she warned, stargazing would become nearly impossible in many parts of the world.

Lawler said the brightness of these mirrors could also pose a hazard to aircraft pilots, who might be distracted by sudden flashes as the mirrors rotate or reposition. "One tiny company in California can, with a few million dollars and the approval of a single US federal agency, change the night sky for everyone in the world," she said.

The EARENDIL-1 satellite would operate in a sun-synchronous orbit, circling Earth from pole to pole while maintaining alignment with the boundary between day and night. This orientation would allow the mirror to redirect sunlight from the lit hemisphere to the darkened side, briefly extending twilight for select regions.

While the physics of sunlight reflection are well understood, experts question whether the engineering demands of such a system can be met. "It is highly unlikely to come to fruition due to the complexity of the engineering involved, and trying to operate through busy orbits such as LEO," Fionagh Thomson, a space ethics researcher at Durham University in England, said.

Similar efforts in the past have failed. Russia attempted two mirror satellites in 1993 and 1999 – part of its Znamya program – but both missions were abandoned after technical difficulties, and the spacecraft eventually burned up upon re-entry.

Thomson added that even if Reflect Orbital's concept worked as intended, power generation using redirected sunlight would be prohibitively expensive. The light reflected from orbit would be thousands of times weaker than direct solar radiation, meaning solar farms would produce only a tiny fraction of their usual electricity.

Beyond light pollution, scientists have raised concerns about physical risks. Large mirrors could be vulnerable to collisions with micrometeorites or space debris, potentially creating uncontrollable spinning satellites that flash light unpredictably across the sky.

Lawler compared the scenario to NASA's Advanced Composite Solar Sail System, which began tumbling shortly after deployment in August 2024. A similar malfunction, she said, could cause unpredictable bursts of light across populated regions.

With thousands of new satellites planned globally, specialists worry that the addition of Reflect Orbital's mirrors could worsen congestion in low Earth orbit. Additionally, retired mirrors would eventually reenter Earth's atmosphere, potentially contributing to increasing levels of metal pollution.

Reflect Orbital has pledged to conduct an environmental risk assessment following EARENDIL-1's launch. But astronomers argue that the review should happen before any approval or deployment.

Massey said astronomers are deeply concerned about the precedent such approval could set. Other companies might attempt similar projects, permanently transforming the night sky and disrupting not only optical but also radio astronomy.