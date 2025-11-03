Sounding off: Elon Musk and Sam Altman's most recent public spat that started over a Tesla Roadster refund has turned into a mudslinging match. Musk claims Altman did receive a refund and "stole a non-profit," while the OpenAI boss said his rival wanted Tesla to take over OpenAI, meaning "no nonprofit at all."

The fight started last week when Altman posted three screenshots: a confirmation of his $50,000 reservation for a Tesla Roadster in July 2018, an email to Tesla he sent asking for a refund, and an image of the email message bouncing.

Musk responded to Altman's post a day later with a single line that read, "You stole a non-profit." He followed that up soon after with a reply that claimed the email issue was fixed and Altman had received his refund. Musk added that Altman's failure to mention these facts was "in your nature."

And you forgot to mention act 4, where this issue was fixed and you received a refund within 24 hours.



But that is in your nature. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2025

Altman and Musk have been at each other's throats for a long time now. The world's richest man was one of the co-founders, backers, and initial board members of OpenAI in 2015, departing the company in 2018 over what he said was a conflict of interest with Tesla.

In 2024, Musk filed a lawsuit against Altman, OpenAI, and others claiming the company had abandoned its founding mission of developing AI for the benefit of humanity and was instead moving toward profit-maximization.

OpenAI responded to the suit by publishing emails that Musk sent during his time at the company. The messages show he supported the firm's plan to create a for-profit arm and encouraged it to raise at least $1 billion in funding. He also suggested a merger with "cash cow" Tesla if OpenAI wanted to have any chance of competing against Google. Altman reminded Musk of these words in his recent reponse.

you also wanted tesla to take openai over, no nonprofit at all.



and you said we had a 0% of success.



now you have a great AI company and so do we.



can't we all just move on? – Sam Altman (@sama) November 2, 2025

Musk withdrew the OpenAI suit in June 2024, but filed a new lawsuit in August that year repeating the same claims. It was later expanded to include additional defendants, including Microsoft.

In March, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rejected Musk's bid for a preliminary injunction that would have blocked OpenAI's transition from a nonprofit. Part of the case is still set to go to jury trial in spring 2026.

OpenAI now operates under a hybrid structure: it's still majority-controlled by the nonprofit, but runs its business through a for-profit arm called OpenAI LP. This setup lets the company raise money and form partnerships – most notably with Microsoft – while claiming to stay aligned with its original mission of developing AI that benefits everyone.

Musk filed a separate lawsuit in August against OpenAI and Apple alleging their exclusive ChatGPT integration violates antitrust laws.