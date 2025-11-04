In brief: Memory overclocking records are falling like dominoes. Gigabyte's resident overclocker, HiCookie, recently achieved a new DDR5 speed record that narrowly bested a high mark set last month by fellow overclocker "Sergmann." However, HiCookie's time at the top was short-lived as the record has since been beaten twice over in a matter of hours.

In mid-October, Sergmann achieved a record high DDR5 overclock of 6,504.9 MHz, which works out to 13,010 megatransfers per second (13 GT/s). Another OCer, Salty Croissant, claimed to hit 13,020 MT/s weeks earlier but those results were never validated in Hwbot.

This week, HiCookie took the top spot with a speed of 6,517.4 MHz, or 13,035 MT/s. Later on the same day, CENS posted a slightly faster 6,520.7 MHz oc before Salty Croissant came in earlier today at 6,576.8 MHz.

Salty achieved the current record using an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K CPU plugged into a Gigabyte Aorus Z890 Tachyon Ice motherboard and a stick of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory. The E-cores on the CPU were disabled, and only one stick of 24 GB memory was used at timings of 68-127-127-2 (tCAS-tRCD-tRP-tRAS-tCR).

A photo shared with the Hwbot submission shows a very frosty tech bench – the result of extreme liquid nitrogen cooling. Other noteworthy hardware includes a Patriot M.2 P310 240 GB SSD and what looks to be an old XFX R Series Ghost GPU – all running Windows 10 Ultimate Edition.

Incremental updates to the world record may not impress everyone, but the effort is well respected among diehard overclockers and hardware enthusiasts. As Dom Toretto from The Fast and The Furiously famously said, "It don't matter if you win by an inch or a mile, winning's winning."

That said, records like these aren't very practical. They often require extreme cooling solutions that aren't feasible for long-term use, and require sacrifices (disabling cores, running extremely loose timings) that severely hinder real-world performance. Indeed, the ideal setup for most is a mix of hardware that's fast, reliable, and within budget. If you need help mixing and matching components for your next build, be sure to check out or recently updated PC buying guide.