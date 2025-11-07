Something to look forward to: If you're old enough to appreciate that Star Trek: The Next Generation was one of the greatest shows on TV, here's some good news: Lego is releasing a model USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D that comes with nine minifigures from the classic series.

Star Trek: TNG had a lasting effect on the kids (and adults) who loved the adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and crew during the late 80s and 90s.

Trekkies will soon be able to recreate some of their favorite scenes from the show with a 3,600-piece Lego replica of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D, which arrives later this month for $399.99.

The model's saucer section is detachable, just like the real (fictional) thing. There's even a shuttle bay with an opening door, where you'll find two miniature shuttlepods.

According to the description, the Enterprise's warp nacelles feature "distinctive red and blue detailing." It also comes with a plaque showing the ship's class, Starfleet registry number, launch date, and construction location – the Utopia Planitia Fleet Yards on Mars, if you were wondering.

The model measures 10.5 inches tall, 23.5 inches long, and 18.5 inches wide, so it's satisfyingly hefty.

The Federation flagship also includes nine minifigures, each with a fitting accessory. Picard has his signature teacup, while Riker comes with a trombone and stand. Data is joined by his cat, Spot, and Worf carries a phaser. Wesley Crusher holds a portable tractor beam generator, and Geordi La Forge comes with an engineering case. Deanna Troi has a PADD tile, Beverly Crusher a medical tricorder, and Guinan rounds out the set with a green bottle.

This will be the first official Lego set produced in partnership with Star Trek. In the world of space-based franchises, Lego is best known for its extensive collection of Star Wars products. Some are very expensive and massive, like the $1,000 Death Star released last month that features 9,023 pieces and comes with more than three dozen minifigures.

The USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D launches on November 28 for $399.99. If you purchase it between November 28 and December 1 on Lego's website or at a Lego store, you will get a Type-15 Shuttlepod (seen above) as a gift.