Something to look forward to: After multiple delays, Analogue is finally gearing up to ship its highly anticipated Analogue 3D console. No, like… for real this time. According to the company, the sleek retro console has a ship date of November 18 and considering that's just around the corner, we're hopeful it sticks this time.

The Nintendo 64 clone was first teased in 2023 with a due date of late 2024. Once formally introduced, Analogue said the system would ship in time for the holidays… then in Q1 of the following year. Unfortunately, the console maker was unable to meet these deadlines and ended up pushing the machine back to August.

Summer came and went, however, with nary a system in sight, with the company blaming sudden tariff changes for its most recent delay.

The Analogue 3D is an FPGA recreation of Nintendo's iconic cartridge system from the mid-90s. The stylish machine features four original N64 controller ports, is region free, and is compatible with original accessories like the Expansion Pak. It also supports an array of modern technology including Bluetooth LE and dual-band Wi-Fi, and plays original games in 4K resolution with a variable refresh rate. There's only an HDMI output, so older CRT televisions are not supported… but there is a CRT mode, if that helps.

Included with the console is a 16GB SD card that comes pre-installed as well as an HDMI cable, a USB cable, and a USB-C power supply. Analogue notes the system doesn't play copyrighted ROM files but it is likely only a matter of time before modders change that. What else would be the purpose of an SD card reader?

Now for the bad news. If you don't already have a pre-order lined up, you're likely not getting an Analogue 3D in time for the holidays (not without turning to a third-party marketplace). The initial batch of units has been sold out for months, and it's unclear when – or if – Analogue plans to add more inventory.