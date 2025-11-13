Crystal ball: Ubisoft has had a rough few years, which is why the sudden delay of an upcoming fiscal statement has sparked concern about the company's future. It might just be a minor accounting issue, but many are speculating that Tencent may be preparing to finally acquire Ubisoft.

Ubisoft postponed the release of its latest half-year financial results and halted trading of its shares and bonds, promising to publish the statement in the coming days. Although little is certain, the company could be preparing an announcement that would substantially impact its share price.

According to an email obtained by Insider Gaming, Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet informed employees that the company is taking extra time to finalize its results and has halted trading to minimize market volatility. While Ubisoft could simply be resolving a small issue, the company's precarious financial situation has raised doubts about its long-term stability.

Yes, this could imply an acquisition of sorts. Could also imply some accounting / financial issue.



Just remember to freak the fuck out for the next few days and speculate as much as possible until they announce something. – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 13, 2025

Ubisoft's stock price has fallen steadily since 2021. The effects of the post-pandemic economy, combined with disappointing commercial performance and numerous project cancellations, have pushed the company's shares down by more than 90 percent over the past five years and 50 percent over the past year.

Speculation that Ubisoft could be acquired has circulated repeatedly since 2022, with Tencent considered the most likely buyer thanks to its growing investment in the company. In early October, Ubisoft moved its Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, and Rainbow Six franchises into a new subsidiary, Vantage Studios, supported by a $1.25 billion cash infusion from Tencent.

The 40-year-old gaming giant – one of the industry's largest third-party publishers – likely needs the money, as it has struggled to release hit games in recent years. Between 2022 and 2023, Ubisoft canceled seven projects. It also spent time on a fruitless NFT initiative that culminated in a late-2024 release that gained little traction.

Ubisoft's troubles continued after its biggest release of 2024, Star Wars Outlaws, failed to meet expectations. Although the game was not a total flop, its relatively modest sales prompted a shift in the company's strategy, increasing the pressure on Ubisoft's next tentpole title, Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Although Shadows performed well, reaching five million players, it may not have been enough to solve the company's deeper issues. In June, Ubisoft also shut down the free-to-play shooter XDefiant, laying off around 300 employees who worked on it.

While an acquisition remains the most widely speculated explanation for the delayed financial statement, Origami Media co-founder Gauthier Andres raised a more dire possibility: Tencent withdrawing from Vantage Studios. Although unlikely, the impact of such an event would be severe.