What we know so far: Verizon Communications is preparing to eliminate roughly 15,000 jobs in the coming days, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal, marking the largest workforce reduction in the company's history. The cuts are aimed at reshaping Verizon's cost structure as it battles persistent subscriber losses and intensifying competition across the US wireless and home internet markets.

Most of the reduction is expected to come through layoffs, while about 200 company-owned stores will transition into franchised operations – a shift that will remove those employees from Verizon's direct payroll. The carrier employed about 100,000 people as of February, according to filings.

The move illustrates the pressure facing Verizon, which remains the US' largest telecom provider by subscribers but has struggled to sustain growth as rivals continue to chip away at its postpaid phone base.

For three straight quarters, Verizon has reported net losses in postpaid phone subscribers, a critical metric for evaluating the stability of wireless profits. In the most recent quarter, the company shed a net 7,000 consumer postpaid phone connections, falling short of Wall Street expectations for a 19,000-customer gain. Meanwhile, AT&T and T-Mobile have continued to expand their postpaid subscriber counts.

Earlier this year, Verizon attempted to stem customer churn by rolling out a price-lock guarantee for select wireless plans in a bid to match or exceed competitors' similar promotions. The measure has had limited impact, analysts say, as rivals continue to compete aggressively on both price and bundled offerings.

The pending layoffs follow the appointment of Daniel Schulman, Verizon's lead independent director and former PayPal and Virgin Mobile USA chief, as CEO last month. Schulman outlined plans to reduce the company's total cost base and restructure legacy operations that lack profitability potential. "Verizon is at a critical inflection point," Schulman said during the company's third-quarter earnings call. He described cost discipline as integral to restoring Verizon's competitiveness, adding that becoming "more efficient" and "scrappier" would define the company's next phase.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in an October research note that Schulman's task will be difficult in a mature telecom market with limited growth avenues. They said it remains "possible – if not probable – that Verizon can improve operating and financial performance over time while remaining a rational actor in the marketplace."

Verizon's restructuring falls within a broader wave of corporate downsizing, as major US employers seek efficiency gains amid slowing sales growth and rising labor costs. Amazon, UPS, and Target have all announced large-scale job cuts in recent weeks.

In Verizon's case, the job reductions reflect not only macroeconomic caution but also a recalibration of its business model, which is under strain from technological change and market saturation as the battle for incremental subscribers grows increasingly fierce.