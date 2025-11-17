The big picture: AMD currently leads the high-end desktop market with its Threadripper 9000WX processors, but Intel is poised to challenge Team Red with its Granite Rapids-WS platform. Recent leaks now hint at key specifications and performance expectations for the upcoming lineup.

According to noted hardware leaker Momomo_us, Granite Rapids-WS will launch with at least 11 SKUs, led by the flagship Xeon 698X with 86 cores and 336 MB of cache. An earlier Open Benchmark listing suggests the chip will support 172 threads and reach clock speeds of up to 4.8 GHz.

The tipster's X post reveals 10 more SKUs:

Xeon 696X: 2.40GHz, 336MB L3 cache

Xeon 678X: 2.40GHz, 192MB L3 cache

Xeon 676X: 2.80GHz, 144MB L3 cache

Xeon 674X: 3.00GHz, 144MB L3 cache

Xeon 658X: 3.00GHz, 144MB L3 cache

Xeon 656: 2.90GHz, 72MB L3 cache

Xeon 654: 3.10GHz, 72MB L3 cache

Xeon 638: 3.20GHz, 72MB L3 cache

Xeon 636: 3.50GHz, 48MB L3 cache

Xeon 634: 2.70GHz, 48MB L3 cache

698X : 2.00GHz 336M

696X : 2.40GHz 336M – 188号 (@momomo_us) November 15, 2025

If the leak is accurate, the lineup will include at least six "X" variants with unlocked multipliers for overclocking. These chips would give Intel feature parity with the Threadripper 9000WX family, whose CPUs can be tuned either through BIOS settings or AMD's Ryzen Master utility, offering flexibility for enthusiasts and workstation users alike.

Meanwhile, one of the chips appeared on Geekbench this week, seemingly confirming the leak. The Xeon 654 engineering sample was tested on a Linux system with a reference motherboard and 32 GB of DDR5 memory, showing 18 cores, 36 threads, 72 MB of L3 cache, and 36 MB of L2 cache.

The chip ran at 4.60 GHz, well above the 3.10 GHz default reported in the leak but below the 4.8 GHz previously rumored. It scored 2,634 points in the single-core test and 14,743 in the multi-core benchmark – figures that fall short compared with equivalent Threadripper 9000 processors.

Earlier reports indicated Granite Rapids-WS will include a mainstream lineup with 80 PCIe Gen5 lanes and 4-channel DDR5 support, plus a performance-oriented Expert lineup with 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes and 8-channel memory. Intel has not confirmed an announcement date, but speculation points to CES 2026 in January.