In a nutshell: Japanese consumer goods company Elecom has introduced a new version of its Huge trackball mouse boasting multiple improvements over the original. If you've got a penchant for peculiar pointers, this oversized trackball is certainly worth a look.

The Huge Plus, as the name suggests, features a super-sized 52mm trackball paired with high-performance bearings from MinebeaMitsumi that are easily removable for maintenance. They are also swappable, should you choose to go with different bearings. The trackball works alongside an upgraded gaming-grade optical sensor sporting adjustable DPI settings (500, 1000, 1500) and a 1,000 Hz polling rate.

The contraption ships with a cushioned palm rest that's said to support your entire wrist and palm, and features 10 programmable buttons for enhanced customizability. Elecom went with silent-click switches, but says they don't scarifice in the tactile feedback department. The built-in lithium-ion battery is good for up to five months of use between charges (in L mode), or can be operated in wired mode via USB cable for non-stop action.

Elecom's latest is compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11 as well as later versions of macOS, Android, iOS, iPadOS, and ChromeOS. In addition to the aforementioned wired operation, the trackball works over 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.3, and supports switching between three different devices. The wireless receiver can be stored in the base of the body for easy transport.

Trackballs never really made a huge dent in the mousing market, but there does exist a subset of diehard users that swear by them. Logitech's Ergo series remains a popular choice among trackball enthusiasts, and Kensington offers dozens of options across a range of unique form factors.

The Elecom Huge Plus trackball is priced at $129.99. It is already listed on Amazon but isn't in stock just yet. More affordable options are out there, including from Elecom itself. As is often the case, however, you get what you pay for. If an oversized trackball sounds appealing, your search may start and end with the Huge Plus.