Soda Effect: Creating a simple yet effective system for capturing carbon emissions could significantly improve sustainability across technology and other high-polluting industries. A number of ventures – including some major Big Tech players – are working to solve this challenge. Now, researchers have proposed a new method that stores carbon emissions in "fizzy" water containers.

Two researchers have developed a novel approach to CO2 capture and storage. Known as Pressure-Induced Carbon Capture, the method doesn't require complex chemical mixtures – just water and pressure. The team is now seeking industrial partners, particularly those responsible for emitting large volumes of exhaust gases.

PICC was invented by Mark Holtzapple, a professor of chemical engineering at Texas A&M University, and Jonathan Feinstein, founder of ExcelThermic Enterprises. The pair has filed multiple patents for the technology and is looking for licensees among power plants, hydrogen production facilities, steel blast furnace operators, and other heavy emitters.

Holtzapple argues that PICC could offer an efficient solution to the growing challenge of industrial carbon emissions. The system "physically" absorbs CO2 by cooling and compressing the gas before sending it through an absorption device. Its internal structure is designed to maximize absorption efficiency: cold water flows downward while the pressurized gas moves upward, increasing the contact between the two.

"Our invention is a cost-effective way to address one of the greatest challenges facing humanity. We can capture carbon dioxide from flue gas using only water and pressure, which makes the process simple, clean and less expensive than competing technologies." Holtzapple stated.

PICC can reportedly absorb up to 99 percent of carbon emissions, compared to the roughly 90 percent achievable with traditional capture methods that rely on carbon-binding chemical compounds. The resulting "fizzy" CO2-saturated water is then routed through a system of progressively lower-pressure chambers, where the carbon dioxide is fully extracted and compressed for storage.

According to the economic model proposed by Holtzapple and Feinstein, PICC can capture and compress 99 percent of carbon emissions at a cost of about $26 per metric ton – far below the $50 to $100 per ton typical of conventional methods. By adding a small amount of lime for just a few additional dollars, the researchers say CO2 absorption can even reach 100 percent.

The challenge of disposing and storing industrial emissions has led to an increasingly unconventional array of solutions. Some startups aim to sequester carbon in the ocean, while others are experimenting with injecting carbon-rich human waste deep underground. Microsoft has shown particular interest in the latter approach and recently signed a long-term deal to purchase large quantities of carbon credits from Vaulted Deep.