The big picture: Recent market trends have sparked significant discussion about the future of the video game console market, particularly in light of continued growth in the PC and mobile sectors. Analysts predict that Grand Theft Auto VI, scheduled for release late next year, will bolster the console market, as it is one of the few major titles not launching simultaneously on PC. Despite Take-Two Interactive's console-first strategy, the company's CEO believes that momentum is gradually shifting toward PC.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, stated that while the console business will endure in the long term, the industry is likely to shift toward PC over the next decade. About a year from now, the company is set to release Grand Theft Auto VI, which is predicted to be the biggest video game launch ever. Take-Two has not yet announced plans for a PC version.

The comments come amid concerns that the console business has grown stagnant in recent years. Although Sony and Nintendo continue to successfully pursue the traditional strategy of selling proprietary devices with exclusive games, with their current consoles matching or exceeding their predecessors' unit sales, shipments of Microsoft's Xbox consoles have declined dramatically.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer previously explained the company's recent strategic shifts by noting that total console sales have largely stagnated since the early 2000s. The fact that PlayStation sales have not increased enough to offset lost Xbox sales suggests that some customers may have migrated to PC or mobile gaming.

Zelnick said consoles and mobile devices currently hold roughly equal shares of the market, though mobile is growing at a faster rate. He also emphasized that the experience of playing high-end games on large-screen TVs is likely to endure for the foreseeable future.

While living room gaming has traditionally been associated with consoles, upcoming devices from Valve and Microsoft are challenging this assumption. Valve's recently announced pre-built desktop, called the Steam Machine, is designed to work seamlessly with controllers and fit next to a TV. The next-generation Xbox is expected to pursue a similar approach.

Despite the growth of PC gaming, Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto franchise continues to prioritize consoles. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of GTA VI were recently delayed to November 19, 2026, following Rockstar's decision to fire dozens of workers – a move that sparked protests. Although a PC version has not been announced, prior GTA titles typically received PC ports months, or even one to two years, after their console releases, so PC users can likely expect GTA VI in 2027 or 2028.