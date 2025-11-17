In context: Since it was announced last week, there's been some concern among gamers that Valve's new Steam Machine might disappoint when it comes to raw power. With an 8GB RDNA 3 GPU and performance expected to be close to the RX 7600, it doesn't exactly sound like a PC powerhouse on paper. However, Valve claims the Steam Machine is equal to or better than 70% of current gaming PCs.

Valve's announcement of the all-new Steam Machine, Steam Controller 2, and Frame VR generated a lot of excitement, but it's fair to say that an 8GB GPU in 2026 (the launch window) raised a few eyebrows.

Speaking on Adam Savage's Tested podcast, Valve engineer Yazan Aldehayyat said the Steam Machine will have enough performance to play all games on the platform – as one would hope.

Aldehayyat stressed that selling the Steam Machine at a competitive price point was a major factor in what hardware was chosen. The device is meant to be more of a console competitor than a high-end gaming PC, so the starting price could be around $500 to $600.

Interestingly, Aldehayyat revealed that Valve looked at the Steam Hardware survey for a benchmark of the average gaming PC's performance. "The Steam Machine is equal or better than 70% of what people have at home," the engineer said.

Looking at the latest Steam survey results, it's hard to argue with Aldehayyat's claims. The most common amount of VRAM in users' GPUs is 8GB, found in 33.4% of participants' machines, while 67% of users have 8GB of VRAM or less – this could be what Aldehayyat is basing his "better than 70%" statistic on.

When it comes to the GPU chart, the RTX 3060, which is comparable to the RX 7600 in many games, is the most popular card. The top 20 is made up of many mid-range and almost potato-like cards, including the GTX 1650 in fifth and the GTX 1060 in 14th place.

The semi-custom AMD RDNA 3 GPU in the Steam Machine features 28 CUs, a 2.45GHz sustained clock, and 110W TDP. It's paired with a semi-custom Zen 4 CPU with 6 cores/12 threads, a boost clock of 4.8GHz, and a 30W TDP.

Valve promises that the mini-PC will be able to run games at 4K at 60fps, though the caveat is that this will require the use of AMD's FSR upscaling tech.