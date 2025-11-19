AMD has launched a new community portal called "AMD Gaming" for PC, console, and handheld players to discuss everything related to video games, follow gaming news, and stay current on the latest AMD hardware. The site will also give loyal AMD users access to exclusive offers, promotions, and giveaways.

The new platform aims to offer something for every type of video game fan, from casual players to seasoned professionals. AMD said the site will let users discuss gaming hardware, connect with others who share their interests, and showcase their gaming setups.

Users will also be able to read gaming news, take surveys, and track major events such as the upcoming Game Awards ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 11. AMD says it will host a series of community events in the coming weeks, along with new contests and giveaways to keep engagement high.

The first giveaway is already live, offering thousands of community members a 15-minute double-level XP boost in Black Ops 7. The DLC is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, and users can claim it by logging into the site. AMD is also using the portal to spotlight its gaming hardware, including Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen processors.

AMD Gaming is also being used to inform users about the renaming of FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) to FSR Upscaling. According to the company, the software now has an ML-accelerated algorithm to deliver several image quality improvements over FSR 3.1. Notable games that support FSR Upscaling include Cyberpunk 2077, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and Spider-Man 2.

In related news, AMD will reportedly hold an FSR Redstone premiere event on December 10 to unveil its latest Radeon technologies, giving gamers a preview of the company's GPU roadmap. The company also plans to showcase new software features, including Ray Regeneration, as seen in Black Ops 7.

Where darkness ends. . .

Redstone begins. . . pic.twitter.com/Qb1sXSSz8F – Jack Huynh (@JackMHuynh) November 18, 2025

On the hardware side, AMD continues to grow CPU shipments for nearly every use case, from desktop to server chips. According to recent data, the company's PC desktop market share for Q3 2025 reached a record 33% percent. Intel still holds the remaining 66% percent, but its lead has steadily shrunk over the past decade.