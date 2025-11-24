Ripple effect: It seems fears that the global memory shortage and resulting high prices could impact graphics cards were warranted. After several rumors claiming the company was about to implement a price hike, AMD has reportedly told partners that its GPU prices are going up – for a second time – by 10%.

We've covered several aspects of the memory shortage, including this deep dive into how AI demand is causing the problem and the way it affects GPU pricing.

Now, UDN reports that the situation has led to AMD notifying its partners of a price increase across its entire product line. It's estimated that the hike is at least 10%.

The report adds that Asus, Gigabyte, and PowerColor are just some of the AIB partners that have been notified about the price increases.

This is believed to be the second time that AMD has raised prices. It previously introduced an increase for its industry customers that hasn't affected the retail segment, but this one is expected to impact end-market prices.

AMD took a lot of flak after the Radeon RX 9070 XT's $600 MSRP was deemed a fantasy. The company said it had encouraged board partners to promote MSRP models, but they've only now started appearing around that price. But given the reported price hike, they're unlikely to stay at MSRP for very long.

It's not just AMD feeling the strain. Nvidia is believed to have postponed or even canceled the planned release of the RTX 5000 Super series, which was rumored to pack more VRAM. With GDDR7 prices shooting up, Nvidia would have to price the cards much higher than their non-Super versions, which would cause plenty of outcry.

It was reported last week that both AMD and Nvidia could reduce production of (or even discontinue) their low- to mid-range graphics cards, where memory costs account for a large share of the bill of materials.

As noted in our feature on the issue, recent deals between AI companies and data-center builders have set aggressive timelines to construct gigawatts of data-center capacity in just 2 to 3 years. AI data centers require massive amounts of DRAM to meet the memory needs of modern AI models, especially on GPUs.