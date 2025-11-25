The big picture: Google is reportedly developing a new Android-based operating system for traditional PCs. Codenamed "Aluminium," the OS is expected to replace ChromeOS, Google's cloud-focused laptop platform, which continues to lag far behind Windows and macOS in the client PC market.

Google mentioned the new OS in a job listing (since deleted) for a senior product manager for Android laptops and tablets. The listing states that the candidate will work on an Android-based operating system called Aluminium, "built with artificial intelligence at its core," suggesting deep integration with Gemini.

The listing also noted that the role will involve managing the transition from ChromeOS to Aluminium.

Until Aluminium-powered devices are ready to hit the market, the role will also involve curating a portfolio of ChromeOS devices across multiple form factors, including standard Chromebooks, 2-in-1s, tablets, and desktops. Additional responsibilities include collaborating with product managers and marketing teams to ensure smooth product launches and high customer satisfaction.

The listing, posted by Google's Taiwan office two months ago, was still visible on LinkedIn until very recently. The company is no longer accepting applications, suggesting the position has likely been filled.

While the listing provides few technical details about the new OS, it confirms the code name Aluminium (using the British spelling) and that it is intended to eventually replace ChromeOS.

Google has long been developing a unified Android-based operating system for desktops and smartphones. A report from November 2024 revealed that the company's plans to merge its laptop and mobile platforms go beyond simply using Android components in ChromeOS; the strategy involves fully migrating the Chromium-based platform to Android.

The job listing raises several questions, including whether existing Chromebooks will be eligible for the new OS. According to Android Authority, Aluminium OS is currently being tested on reference devices powered by MediaTek Kompanio 520 and Intel Alder Lake processors, suggesting that Chromebooks with these chips could potentially receive the update.

At the Snapdragon Summit in September, Sameer Samat, Google's head of Android ecosystem, revealed for the first time that the company is combining ChromeOS and Android to create a new PC platform with "all the advances in AI and productivity." Samat also confirmed that the operating system is scheduled for release in 2026.