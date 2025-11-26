The big picture: Apple looks poised to regain its crown as the world's largest smartphone maker, propelled largely by the resounding success of the iPhone 17 series. The company last led the global smartphone market in 2011, and is currently in the #2 spot behind market leader Samsung.

According to Counterpoint Research, iPhone sales will grow 10 percent this year, fueled by strong demand in the US, China, and India. Meanwhile, Samsung's smartphone business is projected to grow 4.6 percent, driven by Galaxy S25 and Z Fold 7 sales. Both companies are on track to beat the measly 3.3 percent growth in the overall smartphone market.

The meteoric growth will reportedly help Apple grab a 19.4 percent market share, reestablishing it as the volume leader for the first time in over a decade. The company is already the largest smartphone vendor by revenue, thanks to a higher average selling price (ASP) per unit for its iPhones compared to Samsung's Galaxy devices.

Counterpoint Research analyst Yang Wang believes two factors are helping propel iPhone sales this year. First, the base iPhone 17 offers several new features over the iPhone 16, enticing many users in the critical US and Chinese markets to upgrade. The depreciating dollar and the recent thaw in US-China trade tensions are also boosting iPhone sales in emerging markets.

For example, Cupertino set new sales records in India during Q3 2025, shipping around 5 million iPhones and achieving its highest-ever quarterly revenue in the country. Much of the success was due to the iPhone 17 models and continued demand for last year's iPhone 16 lineup as consumers look for a more affordable iPhone.

Going forward, Wang believes Apple will remain the number one smartphone maker through 2029, driven by the launch of the highly anticipated foldable iPhone and the budget-friendly iPhone 17e next year. The 2027 iPhone lineup is also expected to be a major hit due to a long-overdue design revamp.

During its last investor meeting, Apple said it expects its holiday quarter revenues to grow 10-12 percent, amounting to roughly $137 billion to $139 billion in sales. The company also indicated that this period will mark the strongest quarter ever for overall iPhone shipments, notwithstanding regulatory concerns and policy uncertainty.