What just happened? Leptons, such as electrons and neutrinos, are elementary particles that do not undergo strong-force interactions with other subatomic particles. "Lepton" is also the alleged name of a new software product Valve is reportedly developing to bring its gaming platform to Android and Arm-based devices, although there is still no official or substantial information about the tool.

Someone at Valve must have a real passion for particle physics and science. After building Proton – the massively successful compatibility layer for running Windows x86 games on Linux – Gabe Newell's company now appears to be turning its attention to Android and mobile devices with Lepton.

Just as Proton is built on Wine, Lepton is reportedly set to leverage another established Linux technology to bridge Steam, Android, and Valve's newly revealed hardware devices.

GamingOnLinux discovered Lepton in a new SteamDB listing. The previously "unknown" app was recently updated by Valve, and an empty store page has now appeared with no additional information about the tool. Lepton seems to be based on Waydroid, a container-based system designed to run Android apps on full desktop Linux distributions through the Wayland display server protocol.

Proton doesn't have its own store page, so GamingOnLinux expects that Lepton's page will soon be hidden from public view as well. We also don't yet know the significance of Valve's froggy logo for Lepton. Either way, if the company's recent statements are any indication, more details about the project may be coming soon.

Valve recently unveiled the Steam Machine, along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon – based VR headset, Steam Frame. Developers later confirmed that the company is working to port Steam to smartphones, tablets, and other Arm-based devices, using the Fex emulator to run x86 applications and games on Arm Linux hardware.

Lepton could very well be an exclusive feature for the Steam Frame, providing a convenient way to run Android (Arm) games on the new headset. Valve might eventually bring the project to desktop systems as well, giving Steam users a powerful new emulator or virtualization tool to run mobile games in a full computing environment.

Valve has long been working to turn Linux – and Linux-based tools such as Proton – into a first-class gaming platform. Much of this effort has focused on Arch Linux, a long-standing distribution designed to minimize software overhead.

In a recent update to the Steamworks software development kit, Valve added official support for Android and Linux on Arm to its main platform for publishing new games on Steam.