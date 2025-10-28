Game On: Compatibility between gaming applications and Linux operating systems keeps improving. According to recent statistics, most players can now expect to run the majority of their gaming sessions on an open source operating system. Only a few stubborn exceptions are still resisting this new reality.

Aggregated data from the Linux community highlights the significant progress made in gaming on Linux. Compatibility between titles originally designed for Windows and the wider free and open source ecosystem (FOSS) built on the Linux kernel is now at an all time high, although the pace of improvement has slowed.

Crowdsourced data about Linux gaming is collected by ProtonDB, an unofficial community website built around user reports on Valve Proton. The technology builds on the long standing efforts of Wine developers, providing a translation layer for Windows native APIs such as DirectX.

ProtonDB rates each game according to its level of compatibility with the Linux world. "Platinum" games run with no issues right out of the box, while "Gold" games work almost as well with only minor tweaks. "Silver" games are not perfect but remain playable. Bronze titles sit between Silver and Borked, while "Borked" games refuse to run at all.

According to Boiling Steam, truly non working Windows games on Linux are now rare. The amount of games that still fail to launch has continued to shrink, and now represents only 10%. In other words, roughly 90% of Windows games can now be played on Linux, even if some still require small workarounds.

The share of Platinum and Gold rated games has also grown steadily, which means that a large portion of the Windows catalog now offers a satisfying experience on Linux. Some titles, such as March of Giants, are reportedly being sabotaged to prevent Linux compatibility, while others continue to rely on anti cheat systems that have never supported open source platforms.

Valve, a major force in PC gaming, is now focused on turning Linux into a first rate gaming experience through Proton and the Steam Deck family of handheld devices. The company is working directly with developers to improve compatibility from day one. The upcoming end of support for Windows 10 may convince even more players to make the switch.