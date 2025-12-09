In a nutshell: Pebble, the brand responsible for jumpstarting the modern wearable movement, has introduced a new gadget meant to be worn on your finger. The Index 01 is a water-resistant smart ring constructed primarily of stainless steel. No larger than a wedding band, the wearable features a single button and a microphone. When pressed, the ring records voice memos that can automatically be sent to your iPhone or Android as a note, a reminder, or simply saved to review at a later date.

What makes the Index 01 unique is the fact that it was designed for a single purpose. There is no Internet connection, no subscriptions, and no speaker. It doesn't monitor health data, and it only listens when you press the button. It even works when you are out of range of your phone. Up to five minutes of audio can be stored on the ring and synched to your phone once back in range.

The wearable uses silver-oxide batteries, but here's the kicker. The device isn't rechargeable and the batteries can't be swapped out. That's right, it's a single-use product.

Pebble said you can expect roughly 12 to 15 hours of use per device. Given its intended use case – recording short voice messages a couple times per day, not entire meetings – this could potentially work out to a couple of years (or less, if you are a heavy user). But, you never have to take it off, so there's that. Once it dies, you can send it back to Pebble for recycling.

The wearable uses open source software that can be programmed to perform other tasks as well such as controlling music or sending quick texts.

The company considered making the battery rechargeable but ultimately decided against it for a few reasons. Doing so would have added additional circuitry to the already compact ring, and Pebble contends that once you take it off, you might forget to put it back on.

The Pebble Index 01 is available to pre-order now in your choice of polished silver, polished gold, or matte black in standard US ring sizes from six to 13. Early bird pricing is set at $75, but that'll increase to $99 once it starts shipping in March 2026.