Something to look forward to: Microsoft has announced plans to roll out major Windows 11 updates next year to make the operating system "faster, more portable, and more visually immersive" for gamers. The company also detailed how the Xbox Full Screen Experience on the ROG Xbox Ally improved Windows handhelds and enhanced Windows gaming across devices.

In a new post on the Windows Experience Blog, Microsoft revealed it is optimizing several key Windows 11 components for faster gaming performance. As part of the plan, developers are focusing on improved background workload management, better power and scheduling efficiency, graphics stack refinements, and updated drivers.

Microsoft noted that these improvements will free up background resources, allowing apps and games to run more smoothly in the foreground. The company added that its ultimate goal is to deliver a "console-like experience" on Windows.

One way Redmond aims to improve gaming on Windows handhelds is by expanding its Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) feature to ROG Xbox Ally devices. This technology preloads game shaders during download, enabling supported titles to "launch faster, run smoother, and use less battery."

According to data published by Microsoft, ASD reduced first-run load times by more than 80 percent in Avowed and 95 percent in Black Ops 7. The company is adding ASD support to more games and working to integrate it with a wider range of hardware and storefronts in the near future.

Microsoft expanded the Xbox Full Screen Experience beyond handhelds last month, rolling it out to additional laptops, desktops, and tablets. It's now available in preview for Windows and Xbox Insiders on Windows 11 desktops, laptops, and 2-in-1s, with broader availability planned for next year.

Another notable update is expanded compatibility for the Prism emulator, which runs x86-64 software on Arm. Microsoft said Prism now supports AVX and AVX2 instruction set extensions, boosting compatibility and performance for emulated games.

Finally, Microsoft confirmed that its AI-based Auto Super Resolution upscaling technology, designed to make DirectX games look sharper and run smoother at lower resolutions will soon be available on all devices. The feature originally debuted on Snapdragon-powered Copilot laptops and will reach the Xbox Ally X with a public preview in early 2026.