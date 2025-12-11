WTF?! Popular adult-entertainment platform Pornhub has released its usual year-in-review report. Among the details of what categories fans are searching for is the usual information about the devices they used. It seems 2025 was a bad year for Xbox, which saw its overall share of video-console traffic drop a surprisingly apt 69% to just 2%. PlayStation, meanwhile, took the remaining 98%.

Pornhub's ever-interesting year-in-review shows that phones continue to make up the overwhelming majority of traffic to the platform – 87% – despite falling 3.5% compared to the previous year.

There was a 36% increase in the number of desktop-based visitors in 2025 for an 11% overall share. And while tablet visitors increased by 31%, they still made up just 2% of overall traffic.

Android was the most popular mobile operating system (67.7%) among visitors, more than double the iOS traffic (33.1%).

On desktop, Windows was the most popular OS by far (70.5%), followed by MacOS (20.3%) and Linux (6.3%). While three of those operating systems saw their desktop traffic shares decline or stay unchanged in 2025, Linux increased a massive 22.4% – could this be from Steam Deck users taking a relaxing break between gaming sessions?

Chrome remains the most popular browser in terms of Pornhub traffic (56.9%). Privacy-focused browsers Opera and Firefox have smaller shares – 7% and 8.4%, respectively – but their numbers saw a big bump in 2025. The largest increase actually came from the Meta Quest – virtual reality content was particularly popular among Gen Z's 18-24 demographic.

Pornhub also reveals its traffic from game consoles. It's yet another area where Xbox is floundering in the face of PlayStation. Visitors using Microsoft's console were down 69% this year, ironically, dropping the overall share to just 2%. Meanwhile, 32% of game console traffic was from PlayStation 4 owners, and 66% was from the PlayStation 5.

While Microsoft isn't going to be concerned that fewer Xbox owners are visiting Pornhub, 2025 has been a rough year for the brand. The hiking of prices for both the consoles and Xbox Game Pass angered a lot of fans. There have also been some high-profile cancellations of first-party games, poor hardware sales, and general uncertainty about the consoles' future.