Facepalm: A Manhattan jury has found filmmaker Carl Rinsch guilty of defrauding Netflix of $11 million. The conviction marks one of the most significant cases of financial misconduct in recent Hollywood history, involving complex financial maneuvers, cryptocurrency speculation, and a series of luxury purchases that drew the scrutiny of federal prosecutors.

Rinsch, best known for directing the 2013 film 47 Ronin, was entrusted by Netflix in 2018 to produce a sci-fi series titled Conquest, originally titled White Horse. Over the course of two years, Netflix funneled $44 million into Rinsch's production company to develop the show.

In 2020, Rinsch requested an additional $11 million, claiming it was necessary to complete production. However, prosecutors revealed that Rinsch diverted the funds through multiple bank accounts, ultimately consolidating the money into a personal brokerage account.

The digital trail left by these transactions played a crucial role in the prosecution's case. Investigators traced the movement of funds using bank records, brokerage statements, and digital forensic analysis. Rinsch used layered bank transfers and rapid consolidation into a single brokerage account – a technique commonly seen in financial crimes involving digital assets.

Once the funds were in his brokerage account, Rinsch began making speculative investments. Within two months, he lost more than half of the $11 million in stock options and other securities.

Rinsch then shifted his focus to cryptocurrency, according to the prosecutors. The exact cryptocurrencies purchased were not disclosed in court, but forensic evidence indicated significant activity in speculative digital assets, including trading platforms and wallets linked to Rinsch.

Alongside these investments, Rinsch used portions of the misappropriated funds to purchase luxury goods. Records showed $3.3 million spent on furniture, antiques, and mattresses; $2.4 million on a red Ferrari and five Rolls-Royces; $1.7 million on credit card bills; and $387,000 on a Swiss watch.

These transactions were documented through credit card statements, vehicle purchase records, and digital receipts, providing a clear paper trail that prosecutors used to establish intent and criminal activity.

The case also revealed Rinsch's prior experience with cryptocurrency. In 2021, he reportedly turned a $4 million investment in Dogecoin into $27 million, a windfall that further fueled his spending spree. A forensic accountant hired by Rinsch's ex-wife, Gabriela Rosés Bentancor, estimated that Rinsch spent $8.7 million on luxury goods following this cryptocurrency gain.

Rinsch pleaded not guilty, represented by a mix of private attorneys and public defenders. However, the jury reached a verdict in just a few hours, convicting him on one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering, and five counts of transacting with illicitly obtained property.

Netflix cancelled Conquest in 2021 after Rinsch and his company failed to meet production milestones. The streaming giant wrote off the entire $55 million it had provided, with no recovery of funds from Rinsch. He faces up to 90 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for April 17, 2026.