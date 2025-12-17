Rumor mill: A recent internal software leak revealed codenames for numerous proposed and upcoming Apple devices, including several iPhones, Macs, and other products. Following earlier reports, new information from the same source indicates that Apple is still considering reviving the iMac Pro, which it has not updated in nearly a decade.

According to MacRumors, further data mining of a previously reported kernel debug kit leak has revealed that Apple is developing an iMac Pro equipped with an M5 Max SoC. If released, it would be the company's first all-in-one workstation since 2017 and the first iMac Pro to utilize Apple Silicon.

The leaked software, which originated from a prototype device before circulating on Weibo and Bilibili, references an iMac labeled J833c on the H17C platform. The designations suggest that the workstation will feature the flagship chip from Apple's latest M5 processor lineup. Apple introduced the current iMac, featuring an M4, a little over a year ago.

Although the device's launch is likely not assured, the kernel leak mentioned other M5 Macs, including MacBook Pro models featuring the M5 Pro and M5 Max. Furthermore, trusted analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have reported rumors of the iMac Pro's return for several years. Apple discontinued the device in 2021, and it remains the only Mac category that has not migrated to Apple Silicon.

The only currently available devices using the M5 are the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, which both feature only the standard chip, but more products featuring the latest SoC are expected in the coming month. The first M5 desktops could be a Mac mini and Mac Studio, which appear in the software leak alongside an M5 MacBook Air and even two M6 MacBook Pro laptops.

An updated Studio Display with 120Hz ProMotion support and the previously rumored entry-level MacBook featuring the iPhone's A18 processor are also on the list. Other devices mentioned include an iPad 12, M4 iPad Air, iPhone 17e, Air 2, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, cheaper augmented reality headsets, multiple sets of smart glasses, the long-rumored tabletop robot, and much more.

However, the upcoming Apple device that has received the most attention is arguably the company's first foldable phone, which is expected to launch in late 2026 following multiple internal delays. This device also appears in the leak, and an established tipster recently claimed that it will replace Face ID with a side-mounted Touch ID sensor and minimize or eliminate the front screen cutout with a punch-hole front-facing camera.