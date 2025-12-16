Apple leaks reveal iPhone Fold specs, a tabletop robot, new MacBooks, and more
Smart glasses, AR headsets, and a new HomePod are also in the pipelineBy Kishalaya Kundu Add TechSpot
TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust.
Highly anticipated: Apple has long been rumored to release its first foldable smartphone in 2026, and a new leak now appears to have revealed some of its key specifications. A separate, simultaneous leak from another source also claims to disclose the internal codenames of dozens of Apple's upcoming products, including future iPhones, Macs, and IoT devices.
According to a Weibo post by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple's foldable iPhone will do away with Face ID and bring back Touch ID. However, instead of using a 3D ultrasonic under-display sensor, Apple is said to be opting for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to minimize device thickness. The company is also reportedly reinforcing the hinge design to improve durability.
The iPhone Fold is said to feature a 7.58-inch internal display with an under-display front-facing camera, eliminating any visible cutout. The 5.25-inch external display will reportedly use a punch-hole camera with HIAA (Hole-In-Active-Area) technology to reduce the size of the cutout. The device is also expected to feature dual 48MP rear cameras.
Meanwhile, a leaked Apple prototype device has reportedly revealed internal codenames tied to dozens of unreleased products, including iPhones, iPads, AirTags, HomePods, XR wearables, and the rumored "tabletop robot." According to MacRumors, the device was running an early build of iOS 26, which was still referred to internally as iOS 19 at the time of the leak.
iPhones
- iPhone 17e - V159
- iPhone Air 2 - V62
- iPhone 18 Pro - V63
- iPhone 18 Pro Max - V64
- Foldable iPhone - V68
iPads
- iPad 12 - J581 and J582
- M4 iPad Air - J707, J708, J737, J738
Macs
- Low-cost MacBook with A18 Pro - J700
- M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro - J714c, J714s, J716c, J716s
- M5 MacBook Air - J813 and J815
- M5 Mac Studio - J775c and J775d
- M5 Mac mini - J873g and J873s
- M6 14-inch MacBook Pro - J804
- M6 Pro/Max MacBook Pro - K114c, K114s, K116c, K116s
Wearables
- Vision Air headset - N100
- AR glasses prototype - N421 (reportedly scrapped)
- Mac-connected AR glasses - N107 (reportedly scrapped)
- Cheaper Vision Pro - N109
- AI smart glasses - N50 (currently referred to as N401
- Apple Watch Series 12 - N237 and N238
- Apple Watch Ultra 4 - N240
Other Devices
- AirTag 2 - B589
- Apple Studio Display 2 - J427 and J527
- Apple TV - J355
- Home hub variant 1 with base - J490
- Home hub variant 2, mounted - J491
- Unknown home accessory - J229
- Tabletop robot - J595
- HomePod mini 2 - B525
The list also includes the codenames for several upcoming Apple chips:
- U3 (Ultra Wideband) - T2034
- M5 Pro/Max/Ultra - T6050
- M6 - T8152
- A20/A20 Pro - T8160
- S11 - T8320
Image credit: Antonio De Rosa