Highly anticipated: Apple has long been rumored to release its first foldable smartphone in 2026, and a new leak now appears to have revealed some of its key specifications. A separate, simultaneous leak from another source also claims to disclose the internal codenames of dozens of Apple's upcoming products, including future iPhones, Macs, and IoT devices.

According to a Weibo post by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple's foldable iPhone will do away with Face ID and bring back Touch ID. However, instead of using a 3D ultrasonic under-display sensor, Apple is said to be opting for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to minimize device thickness. The company is also reportedly reinforcing the hinge design to improve durability.

The iPhone Fold is said to feature a 7.58-inch internal display with an under-display front-facing camera, eliminating any visible cutout. The 5.25-inch external display will reportedly use a punch-hole camera with HIAA (Hole-In-Active-Area) technology to reduce the size of the cutout. The device is also expected to feature dual 48MP rear cameras.

Meanwhile, a leaked Apple prototype device has reportedly revealed internal codenames tied to dozens of unreleased products, including iPhones, iPads, AirTags, HomePods, XR wearables, and the rumored "tabletop robot." According to MacRumors, the device was running an early build of iOS 26, which was still referred to internally as iOS 19 at the time of the leak.

iPhones

iPhone 17e - V159

iPhone Air 2 - V62

iPhone 18 Pro - V63

iPhone 18 Pro Max - V64

Foldable iPhone - V68

iPads

iPad 12 - J581 and J582

M4 iPad Air - J707, J708, J737, J738

Macs

Low-cost MacBook with A18 Pro - J700

M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro - J714c, J714s, J716c, J716s

M5 MacBook Air - J813 and J815

M5 Mac Studio - J775c and J775d

M5 Mac mini - J873g and J873s

M6 14-inch MacBook Pro - J804

M6 Pro/Max MacBook Pro - K114c, K114s, K116c, K116s

Wearables

Vision Air headset - N100

AR glasses prototype - N421 (reportedly scrapped)

Mac-connected AR glasses - N107 (reportedly scrapped)

Cheaper Vision Pro - N109

AI smart glasses - N50 (currently referred to as N401

Apple Watch Series 12 - N237 and N238

Apple Watch Ultra 4 - N240

Other Devices

AirTag 2 - B589

Apple Studio Display 2 - J427 and J527

Apple TV - J355

Home hub variant 1 with base - J490

Home hub variant 2, mounted - J491

Unknown home accessory - J229

Tabletop robot - J595

HomePod mini 2 - B525

The list also includes the codenames for several upcoming Apple chips:

U3 (Ultra Wideband) - T2034

M5 Pro/Max/Ultra - T6050

M6 - T8152

A20/A20 Pro - T8160

S11 - T8320

Image credit: Antonio De Rosa