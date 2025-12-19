What just happened? The strange legal fight between Disney and a 1970s horror movie production company over the CGI recreation of Peter Cushing in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has ended. Unsurprisingly, the lawsuit has been thrown out after a judge found in favor of Disney and dismissed the claim.

The lawsuit, which was launched in 2019, was brought by London-based film company Tyburn Film Productions, founded by Kevin Francis, one of Cushing's oldest friends. It was pursuing legal action against Disney-owned Lunak Heavy Industries, Lucasfilm, and others.

Tyburn Film Productions, which was behind The Ghoul (1975), The Creeping Flesh (1973), and Legend of the Werewolf (1975), claimed it entered into an agreement with Cushing in 1993, shortly before his death, that prohibited the use of his likeness using special effects without consent.

As a reminder, Rogue One used CGI to recreate Cushing's Grand Moff Tarkin character. The horror icon, who played Tarkin in 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, died in 1994 aged 81. Actor Guy Henry performed the role of Tarkin in Rogue One, with Cushing's face digitally added afterwards. Many fans say the final result has an uncanny valley effect.

Lucasfilm and Lunak Heavy Industries argued that they did not require additional permission to recreate Cushing's image, citing his original Star Wars contract. They also noted that a separate agreement had been reached with the executors of Cushing's estate, reportedly involving a payment of around $36,000 to license the late actor's likeness for use in Rogue One.

Tyburn, however, claimed that its alleged 1993 agreement entitled it to at least £180,000 (roughly $250,000) for any CGI reuse of Cushing's likeness, regardless of any deal struck with the estate.

In December 2023, a UK court rejected a bid by Lucasfilm and Lunak Heavy Industries to have the claim dismissed. Now, however, the UK High Court has rejected Tyburn's argument, ruling that it had no legal standing and no enforceable rights over Cushing's image, and was therefore entitled to no compensation.

In dismissing the case, the judge concluded that any rights connected to Cushing's likeness rested with his estate rather than with a third-party production company. The decision brings an end to one of the most closely watched legal challenges involving the digital recreation of a deceased actor, reinforcing the industry's current understanding of how posthumous likeness rights are handled.

While Disney now faces no further legal challenge over Cushing's appearance in Rogue One, the case has continued to fuel debate over consent, compensation, and the ethics of digitally resurrecting performers for modern filmmaking.