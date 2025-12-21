In a nutshell: OLED monitor shipments are accelerating rapidly, with TrendForce data showing both sharp unit growth and a reshuffling of leading brands in 2025. The surge is tied to high-end gaming demand and broader use cases that now span creators and portable form factors.

Global OLED monitor shipments reached 644,000 units in the third quarter of 2025, up 12% from the prior quarter and 65% from a year earlier. For the full year, shipments are projected to total 2.62 million units, implying annual growth of 84% as panel makers and brands push hard into the category.

The monitors fueling this growth offer what high-end gamers and display enthusiasts want: wide color gamut, high contrast, and blistering response times. Many current models support refresh rates of 240Hz or higher, positioning OLED as a flagship-class option in the premium gaming segment rather than a niche technology.

Also see: The Best Gaming Monitors - Late 2025 Update

In terms of brand share, TrendForce reports a significant shift at the top of the OLED monitor rankings in Q3 2025. Asus overtook Samsung to become the leading OLED monitor brand, capturing a 21.9% share of the global market.

Asus' performance is tied to a broad portfolio approach rather than a single flagship line. The company has expanded beyond its ROG gaming monitors to include ProArt OLED models for creators, as well as portable and foldable dual-screen monitors that target mobility and specialized workflows.

TrendForce says that this diversification and continuing product innovation have strengthened Asus' position in the mid- to high-end segment, and the firm's OLED shipments are expected to rank first worldwide for 2025.

Samsung, which now holds second place with an 18% share of the global OLED monitor market, has maintained relatively stable shipment levels from the first through the third quarter of 2025. TrendForce notes that the company concentrated shipments on flagship models early in the year, then broadened its lineup later on.

In the second half of 2025, Samsung increased shipments of new OLED monitor models to prepare for the holiday sales season in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of seasonal demand.

MSI has moved from fifth place in 2024 to third place in 2025, which TrendForce cites as evidence that its market approach is gaining traction. The company now offers more than 20 mid- to high-end OLED monitor models across a range of price points, with an emphasis on UHD high-resolution displays for next-generation GPUs and AAA gaming titles.

TrendForce also points to MSI's ability to time product launches alongside cutting-edge panel technologies as a factor in its rise. This coordination is strengthening MSI's role as a notable innovator in the OLED monitor segment.

LGE ranked fourth in the third quarter of 2025 with a 12.9% market share after rebounding from a temporary setback earlier in the year. The company had slipped to fifth place in the second quarter due to a transition in its production sites, but recovered as factory relocation was completed and new models came to market.

TrendForce expects LGE to make further gains in the fourth quarter, driven by additional product launches and strong promotion of its 45-inch OLED models. If that momentum holds, LGE could move up to third place in the global OLED monitor rankings.