Bottom line: Bluetooth was designed to make short-range wireless connectivity between different devices quick and straightforward. However, according to several user reports, some of the most expensive Android smartphones on the market are now struggling to connect reliably with in-car infotainment systems.

Unfortunately, Google has been slow to deliver a fix. The bug has affected an unknown number of users for more than a year, with no resolution so far.

The problem appears to be related to how Android handles Bluetooth connections that support multiple profiles. Users report that their phones automatically connect only in Phone Calls mode, while Media Audio fails to activate. A temporary workaround involves manually toggling the Media Audio option off and on, which can force the phone to connect using both modes.

The original report on Google's public Android issue tracker indicated that the bug affected fully updated Pixel 8 devices, while older Pixel models appeared unaffected. More recent reports suggest the issue now extends to Pixel 7 and Pixel 9 series phones, across both stable and beta Android releases. A small number of Samsung Galaxy devices are also reportedly affected.

According to multiple reports, the issue appears to disproportionately affect vehicles manufactured by Mazda, Toyota, Honda, and other Japanese automakers. One user claimed that Google employees offered largely unhelpful advice, such as suggesting they try connecting the phone to a different car. Those employees allegedly implied that a vehicle from 2016 and a smartphone released in 2025 are not necessarily designed to be compatible, despite Bluetooth having been designed specifically with strong backward compatibility in mind.

Google has long marketed Pixel phones as premium Android devices, positioned to deliver one of the best Android experiences available. The company has frequently highlighted the Pixel line's supposed quality advantages to promote new technologies and services, including advanced camera features and generative AI capabilities. Pixel devices have even received approval from the US Department of Defense for federal use.

In practice, however, Pixel smartphones have recently been plagued by some of the most prominent hardware-related issues in the Android ecosystem. Over the past several years, Google has been forced to deliberately throttle battery performance across multiple Pixel generations in an effort to mitigate fire risks and other safety concerns.

Now, Bluetooth connectivity problems with in-car systems can be added to that growing list, leaving users hoping for a firmware fix that, at this point, may feel more like a Christmas wish than a realistic expectation.