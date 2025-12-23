What we know so far: Intelligence services from two NATO countries say Russia is developing a new type of anti-satellite weapon designed to disrupt Elon Musk's Starlink constellation by generating destructive clouds of shrapnel in low Earth orbit. The material, shown to Associated Press journalists on the condition that the agencies remain unnamed, describes a so-called "zone-effect" system intended to degrade Western space capabilities that have supported Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion.

The concept would not rely on traditional single-target interceptors but instead would attempt to flood Starlink's operating altitudes with hundreds of thousands of high-density pellets. By turning a defined orbital band into a hazardous zone, such a weapon could disable multiple satellites at once and endanger other spacecraft that share similar trajectories.

The envisioned system would seed Starlink orbits with tiny projectiles only millimeters across, creating a dense field of fast-moving particles that function as a distributed kinetic threat. The pellets could be released by formations of small satellites that have yet to be launched.

These high-density pellets would be difficult, if not impossible, to detect with existing ground- and space-based surveillance systems designed to track larger objects in orbit. Because the particles would fall below normal tracking thresholds, any resulting damage could be difficult to attribute conclusively.

Starlink has become a critical communications layer for Ukraine's military and government during the war. Intelligence assessments indicate that Russian officials view Starlink as a serious threat because it underpins Ukraine's resilience and links Western capabilities directly to the battlefield.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that commercial satellites supporting Ukrainian military operations could be considered legitimate military targets. It has also recently announced the deployment of a new S-500 ground-based missile system, which it claims is capable of striking targets in low Earth orbit.

Yet even within allied governments and the expert community, there is sharp debate over whether a pellet-based, zone-effect weapon is technically and strategically viable. Analysts who have not seen the underlying intelligence question whether Russia could deploy such a system without triggering uncontrolled debris cascades that would threaten satellites operated by other states, including Russia and China.

Some specialists are unconvinced that Russia would accept the level of self-inflicted risk implied by the concept. "I don't buy it. Like, I really don't," said Victoria Samson, a space-security specialist at the Secure World Foundation who leads the organization's annual study of anti-satellite systems, speaking to the Associated Press.

Samson suggested that any work on such a system may be confined to the laboratory or conceptual stage, rather than representing an imminent operational capability. "I wouldn't put it past some scientists … to build out something like this because it's an interesting thought experiment, and they think, you know, 'Maybe at some point we can get our government to pay for it,'" she said.

She also noted that alarm over new counterspace concepts has, at times, been used to justify higher defense spending and more hawkish policy positions.

The material reviewed does not specify when Russia might be able to field such a system, nor does it outline test events or specific research milestones. An official familiar with the intelligence said the system is in active development, but that details about potential deployment timelines are too sensitive to disclose.

The US Space Force did not respond to emailed questions from the Associated Press. SpaceX, which operates Starlink, also declined to comment, as did Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Recent events underscore how even small fragments can have outsized effects in orbit. In November, a suspected piece of micro-debris damaged a Chinese spacecraft intended to return three astronauts to Earth, highlighting the vulnerability of both crewed and uncrewed systems to high-speed particle strikes.

Analysts cited in the intelligence and in public commentary said that following a pellet- or shrapnel-based attack, debris and surviving projectiles would gradually decay and fall back toward Earth, potentially colliding with other satellites along the way. Because Starlink operates at altitudes of roughly 550 kilometers, while the International Space Station and China's Tiangong space station orbit at lower elevations, both crewed platforms could face elevated risk as debris migrates through different orbital shells.

The scenario evokes fears of a broader space-traffic crisis, in which collisions generate additional fragments in a cascading feedback loop that steadily reduces the number of usable orbital bands.

Samson emphasized that Russia has invested heavily in its status as a major space power, and that any system which indiscriminately pollutes low Earth orbit would ultimately constrain Russian operators as well. For now, the pellet-based zone-effect concept sits at the intersection of intelligence warning and technical skepticism.