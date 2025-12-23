Recap: Sega in the mid 90s launched what had the potential to be a revolutionary game streaming platform. The Sega Channel was a subscription-based streaming service delivered via local cable companies and featured a rotating library of around 50 games per month. It utilized a subscription model and also afforded game demos, cheat codes, tips and more

At its peak, the service had around 250,000 subscribers. Things seemed promising, but Sega had already started moving on from the Genesis to its next generation console, the Saturn, and it was still early days for online streaming. Long story short, the service shut down in 1998 and several of the games that were on the platform were lost to time… until now.

The Video Game History Foundation recently wrapped up a two-year project to preserve the history of the Sega Channel, and the effort was well worth it. Along with help from multiple parties, the organization was able to recover more than 100 Sega Channel ROMs including exclusive games, system data, and never-before-published prototypes.

The archivists also scanned documents relating to the inner workings of the service and how it was marketed, and shared that information as well.

The project was set into motion last year at the Game Developers Expo when VGHF members met Michael Shorrock, who was the former VP of programming for the Sega Channel. The team was then contacted by a community member named Ray, who had gotten his hands on a selection of backup tapes loaded with old Sega Channel data. Combined, they were able to put together a solid collection for preservation purposes.

As modern streaming services can attest to, Sega Channel was a great idea on paper – it just came about three decades too early. The internet at that time was just starting to go mainstream, and connection speeds weren't nearly as fast as they needed to be. Still, it served as a proof of concept and helped demonstrate that video gaming was here to stay.