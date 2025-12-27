What we know so far: LG is preparing to showcase its most advanced household robot yet next month at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, introducing a new model called CLOiD that the company says can handle a broad range of domestic chores. Alongside, LG describes the Zero Labor Home, a concept aimed at reducing time spent on routine tasks through robotics and artificial intelligence.

CLOiD's technical design emphasizes dexterity and precision, departing from earlier LG home robots that relied primarily on wheels and voice assistance. The new model features two articulated arms, each powered by motors with seven degrees of freedom, enabling multidirectional joint movement comparable to that of a human arm.

Each arm is equipped with a hand that has five independently actuated fingers, giving the robot fine motor control and the ability to handle delicate objects, a significant leap from the companion-style designs LG displayed in previous years.

A chipset housed in CLOiD's head serves as the unit's central processing. The hardware supports a built-in display, speaker, camera, and an array of environmental sensors that enable navigation, real-time spatial awareness, and multimodal interaction.

LG says the system supports natural language processing for voice commands and includes features that allow the robot to respond through movement and visual signals.

CLOiD also introduces LG's "affectionate intelligence" platform, an adaptive AI system first previewed at the company's "Day in a Life" demonstration earlier this year. Rather than relying on fixed commands, the system learns from user behavior and adapts its responses over time. LG describes the technology as an emotional model designed to enhance user comfort without depending on overtly anthropomorphic traits.

The unveiling underscores LG's broader investment in robotics as a core growth initiative for its home appliance division. The company has expanded its HS Robotics Lab to accelerate research in motor control, perception algorithms, and autonomous navigation.

With expectations for CES 2026 running high, CLOiD is set to reveal how far LG's ambitions for the "zero-labor home" have advanced, and whether a robot designed for both empathy and precision can finally bridge the gap between futuristic vision and everyday practicality.

Masthead credit: Fast Company