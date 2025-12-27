TL;DR: The economic trade war between the US and China has eased somewhat as new semiconductor tariffs are pushed into 2027. Both sides are pressing for leverage while avoiding escalation, leaving markets cautious but stable and giving companies breathing room to plan around supply-chain risks in the near term.

In a move balancing scrutiny with caution, the White House has accused China of unfair trade practices in the semiconductor sector but delayed implementing new tariffs until mid-2027. The decision highlights Washington's concern over China's progress in chipmaking and its effort to maintain a fragile economic truce with Beijing.

The Office of the US Trade Representative outlined the decision in a notice earlier this week, calling China's push to dominate the global semiconductor supply chain "unreasonable and harmful" to US commerce. Tariffs will remain at zero for the next 18 months, with rates going into effect in June 2027.

The conclusions stem from a trade inquiry launched late in the Biden administration that has continued under President Trump. The investigation focused on China's production of so-called legacy chips - older-generation semiconductors still critical for consumer electronics, automobiles, telecommunications equipment, and military systems. While less advanced than processors that power AI and high-performance computing, these chips form the backbone of global manufacturing. Regulators in the US and Europe have increasingly raised concerns about China's control of this segment, seeing it as a potential supply-chain risk.

Officials said the delay in tariffs reflects a desire to balance pressure on Beijing with the need for economic stability following a year of escalating trade tensions. Previous disputes between the two nations sparked market volatility and drew complaints from US allies caught between Washington's demands and new duties on their exports.

The announcement follows an agreement between President Trump and President Xi Jinping in late October to suspend further escalation. The deal included cuts to existing US tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Beijing's commitment to limit the production and export of chemicals used to make fentanyl.

Even as the White House presses China on semiconductor access, both sides seem intent on avoiding a deeper standoff. Last month, Trump said he plans to visit Beijing in April at China's request, followed by a state dinner later in the year - an effort to keep trade channels open after months of public sparring.