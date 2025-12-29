Something to look forward to: We're a little over one week away from CES 2026, which means more companies are revealing the products they'll have on show. LG has just announced its new lineup of gaming monitors, which includes three 5K models featuring Tandem OLED, Mini LED, and AI upscaling technology.

LG's new UltraGear evo line will arrive with three models: the 39GX950B, 27GM950B, and 52G930B.

The 39GX950B is getting a lot of attention as it's the world's first 39-inch 5K2K (5120 x 2160) OLED monitor. Featuring a 1500R curve and 165Hz refresh rate, LG says that the Tandem WOLED tech it uses offers better brightness, color accuracy and panel longevity – it can reach a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

Other specs include a dual-mode option to switch from 165Hz@5K2K to 330Hz@WFHD (2560 x 1080), a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. It also has several on-device AI features: 5K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimization, and AI Sound.

Connectivity consists of a single DisplayPort 2.1 that supports full-speed UHBR20, 2x HDMI 2.1, and 1x USB type-C with DP Alt mode and 90W power delivery.

Another claimed world's first is the UltraGear evo 27-inch GM9 (27GM950B). LG says it's the first 5K Mini LED monitor designed to significantly reduce blooming. It has 2,304 local dimming zones and Zero Optical Distance, minimizing the distance between the panels and LEDs.

The GM9 also has dual mode – 165Hz@5K/330Hz@QHD – a 1ms response time, and can reach up to 1,250 nits. It's VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified and comes with the same AI features as the 39-inch monitor.

Finally, there's the 52-inch G9 – the world's largest 5K2K gaming monitor. It has a 240 Hz refresh rate, a 1000R curve and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. It also has a 12:9 aspect ratio that LG says offers the same vertical space as a 42-inch 16:9 display, but with a 33% wider view.

LG is expected to reveal details such as pricing and availability during its CES show. The company also announced that it will start selling its latest UltraGear GX7 (27GX790B) on the opening day of the event. The 27-inch QHD monitor features LG's 4th-gen Tandem OLED with Primary RGB Tandem technology. It also has a dual mode for 720Hz@720p gaming.