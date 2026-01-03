Rumor mill: HP's EliteBook X G2 laptops will feature AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors within a single chassis family, offering enterprise buyers access to three major CPU architectures under one business-class line. The multi-silicon strategy is designed to combine thin-and-light hardware and enterprise-grade security with a broader range of platforms than previous EliteBook X generations have provided.

An internal HP roadmap for CES 2026 obtained by Windows Latest describes three near-identical models – EliteBook X G2a, G2i, and G2q – differing primarily in their use of Ryzen AI 400, Panther Lake Core Ultra, and Snapdragon X2-series processors, respectively.

The EliteBook X series represents the top tier of HP's business notebook portfolio, combining a thin-and-light form factor, enterprise-grade security features, and what HP markets as next-generation AI capabilities. The current generation includes the EliteBook X G1a, powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors, and the EliteBook X G1i, powered by Intel Core Ultra chips.

With the G2 generation, HP is expanding its dual-vendor strategy into a three-way architecture lineup. According to the leaked material, the new systems will be visually indistinguishable from one another.

Two of the upcoming models, the EliteBook X G2a and G2i, follow HP's existing naming conventions and are tied to next-generation AMD and Intel platforms. The G2a will adopt AMD's Ryzen AI 400 series, positioned above the current Ryzen AI processors used in the EliteBook X G1a. The G2i, meanwhile, aligns with Intel's Panther Lake Core Ultra platform, marking an update to Intel's latest architecture beyond the Core Ultra chips that power the G1i.

This transition is expected to bring new neural processing units and updated CPU and GPU blocks, optimized for AI-assisted workflows in Windows 11. The leak, however, does not include detailed configuration tables such as core counts, TDP ranges, or specific SKU mappings.

The most notable change in the EliteBook X G2 family is the introduction of the EliteBook X G2q, which brings Qualcomm into the business-class lineup. The "q" suffix in the leaked documents appears to indicate a Qualcomm-based configuration, with the device likely using a Snapdragon X2-series chipset.

Offering a Snapdragon X2 option provides HP with an Arm-based alternative to its x86 models, appealing to customers who prioritize battery life and Windows on Arm workloads.

All three EliteBook X G2 variants are reportedly physically identical, with no external indicators distinguishing the AMD, Intel, or Qualcomm versions. This suggests that HP is treating CPU choice as an internal configuration option, allowing enterprises to deploy a uniform fleet of EliteBook X G2 laptops even when mixing architectures across regions or departments.

For organizations considering how quickly to adopt new NPUs or Arm-based Windows systems, the G2 family's AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm options provide a way to evaluate each platform while keeping the rest of the hardware stack consistent.