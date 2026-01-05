Bottom line: Clicks Technology is now accepting pre-orders for the Clicks Power Keyboard, a mobile accessory that combines a traditional power bank with a physical keyboard. For BlackBerry enthusiasts or anyone who relies heavily on their phone or tablet, this device promises to kill two birds with one stone.

The new Power Keyboard builds on the foundation of the original, which was a basic keyboard case for the iPhone, Motorola Razer, and Google Pixel. According to co-founder Kevin Michaluk, the company shipped more than 100,000 first-gen models.

The latest version attaches to your phone using a MagSafe or Qi2 magnetic connection, and can be used alongside other cases. It supports an array of slider positions, making it compatible with both standard and oversized "Pro Max" and "Ultra" handsets, and can be used in either portrait or landscape mode. Because it connects wirelessly, it can also be used "remotely" in conjunction with a tablet, a television, or a VR/AR headset, and can be paired with multiple devices at the same time. A simple keyboard shortcut is all that's needed to switch between Bluetooth profiles.

The board features a familiar QWERTY layout with ergonomically shaped keys, "optimized" key pressure, and a set of directional keys. There is even a dedicated number row to help make business tasks like working in spreadsheets more convenient. The integrated 2,150 mAh battery powers the unit itself and can top off your mobile device. Many people are accustomed to carrying around a power bank, so there shouldn't be much of a learning curve here.

The accessory maker notes that moving typing off the screen frees up valuable space normally consumed by on-screen keyboards, adding that it supports familiar Android and iOS shortcuts. With the Clicks app, users can fine-tune typing preferences, dial in the backlighting, and more.

The Clicks Power Keyboard is available to pre-order now. Early bird pricing is set at $79 – a full $30 off the eventual $109 MSRP. Look for it to start shipping this spring.