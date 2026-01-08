The big picture: The annual Consumer Electronics Show has historically been anchored by a single product that gets the lion's share of media attention, and the 2026 edition is no exception. Everywhere you look, headlines are dominated by Dell's new UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor – and for good reason.

The latest UltraSharp is the world's first 52-inch ultrawide curved (4200R) 6K monitor, boasting a maximum resolution of 6,144 x 2,500 (21:9 aspect ratio, 129 PPI, 10-bit (8-bit+FRC)) and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The IPS Black panel is not really meant for gamers but rather, professionals like data scientists, engineers, and financial traders that could benefit from loads of desktop real estate without having to opt for a multi-monitor setup.

Dell baked in an ambient light sensor that can automatically adjust screen brightness and color temperature to match your environment. It also carries a TÜV Rheinland 5-star eye comfort certification, meaning it emits up to 60 percent less blue light versus the competition to reduce eye strain.

The display packs a cornucopia of connectivity options including two HDMI ports, a pair of DisplayPort connectors, a Thunderbolt 4 40Gbps upstream port, an Ethernet jack, and more USB ports than you will likely ever need. A pop-out quick access port provides access to additional ports, and can be hidden away when not in use for a premium look.

The monitor also features a pair of 9-watt stereo speakers which should be sufficient for basic sound output (but probably not much more). A security lock slot should help deter opportunistic thieves, but you will need to supply your own cable lock.

The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is available now directly from Dell priced at $2,899.99, which includes a height-adjustable stand that can also tilt, swivel, and slant. The display features a built-in VESA mount that you can utilize in place of the stand should you already have a mounting solution lined up. Opting to not get the stand will save you $100.