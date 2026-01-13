The big picture: The PC industry finished 2025 on a high note as shipments grew 9.6 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter to reach 76.4 million units. International Data Corporation notes that while the holiday season typically drives stronger demand, sales late last year were further amplified by memory shortages that prompted some consumers to buy now ahead of anticipated price hikes.

Lenovo finished the quarter as the top PC manufacturer with 19.3 million units shipped, good for 25.3 percent market share. HP captured second place with 15.4 million PC shipments, or 20.1 percent of the pie. Dell placed third with 11.7 million units shipped in Q4, accounting for 15.4 percent market share. Apple grabbed 9.3 percent of the market with 7.1 million computers shipped, and Asus rounded out the top five with 5.4 million systems shipped – good for 7.1 percent market share.

Speaking on the ongoing memory shortage, IDC research manager Jitesh Ubrani said the situation is impacting the entire industry and that it'll likely reshape market dynamics over the next two years.

Much like the smartphone market, we could soon see new PCs ship with less memory than we are accustomed to as a way for manufacturers to deal with inventory issues.

Ubrani added that larger consumer electronics brands are better positioned to ride out the storm, and that some smaller brands ultimately may not survive. For consumers, and especially DIY enthusiasts, the shortage could force many to delay purchases or even shift spending to other hobbies and interests.

Zooming out, companies collectively shipped 284.7 million computers across all of 2025. The top five PC manufacturers mirrors what we saw in Q4 – Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, and Asus, in that order. Compared to 2024, system makers shipped 21.4 million more PCs last year – growth of 8.1 percent year-over-year.

Looking ahead to 2026, IDC believes total PC shipments might dip but overall market value should grow due to rising average selling prices driven by higher memory costs. "The PC market will be far different in 12 months given how quickly the memory situation is evolving," said Jean Philippe Bouchard, research vice-president with IDC.

Image credit: Jass Hernandez, Onur Binay