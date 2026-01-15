What just happened? Everything is more expensive these days, including media streaming services. Music fans in the US will soon be paying even more for Spotify after the service announced its third US-price hike since 2023, with Duo and Family plans hit with the biggest increases.

Spotify has announced that it is "updating" the price of its service over the next month for subscribers in the US, Estonia, and Latvia.

For Premium subscribers, Spotify is pushing the price up from the current $11.99 per month to $12.99. The company says the increase will enable it to keep "delivering a great experience," which is the excuse most streaming services like to roll out every time they become more expensive.

In addition to the Premium plans, Student plans are also going up by $1 per month, from $5.99 to $6.99. Other plans are getting bigger increases: Duo is going from $16.99 to $18.99, and Family will jump from $19.99 to $21.99.

When Spotify first launched in the US in 2011, Premium individual plans were $9.99. That price stayed in place for a very impressive 12 years. In 2023, it went to $10.99 per month. That increased to $11.99 per month in 2024, and is now set to go up by another $1 per month.

The latest change had been expected. There were reports in November that Spotify was preparing to increase subscription prices for US listeners in early 2026 after trialing similar hikes in other regions, including Australia, Switzerland, and the UK.

An extra one dollar per month isn't a lot on its own, but the US is Spotify's largest market by revenue, so even a small increase can translate into hundreds of millions of dollars extra revenue per year.

J.P. Morgan analysts have estimated that the latest increase in the US subscription price could add roughly $500 million to Spotify's annual revenue – if subscriber numbers remain similar. Some industry commentary puts the figure at a slightly lower $425 million per year – again, assuming the current subscriber base isn't significantly reduced by people quitting as a result of the higher prices.

Image credit: Eddie Pipocas