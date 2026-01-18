In a nutshell: The most ambitious urban reconstruction in Minecraft's history isn't a fictional metropolis but a near-perfect recreation of Lower Manhattan. Spearheaded by YouTuber and project lead MineFact, the digital build has transformed the southern tip of New York City into a precise, 1:1-scale world made entirely of Minecraft blocks. The scope is staggering: roughly 270 square miles modeled to mirror real-world geography down to individual streets and building footprints.

The project is part of Build The Earth, a global initiative launched by YouTube creator PippenFTS to recreate the entire planet – block by block – at true scale in Minecraft. Some 45 regional teams contribute to this digital Earth, but none is larger or more active than the New York City contingent, which currently counts over 3,700 members.

Participants range from expert game builders with architectural backgrounds to enthusiasts crafting their first sidewalk.

MineFact's team has focused on Lower Manhattan, an area dense with historic buildings and irregular geometry. Their progress already includes painstakingly accurate renditions of Liberty Island and the Statue of Liberty, as well as recognizable neighborhoods such as SoHo, NoHo, Nolita, Little Italy, Chinatown, and Two Bridges.

Each district is recreated from real-world reference data and often rebuilt multiple times to refine accuracy, as builders frequently rework areas after comparing satellite imagery and street-level photos.

Builders divide regions into manageable coordinates and synchronize work sessions across time zones, often using specialized plugins to ensure structures align with real-world topography. The team's shared server functions almost like a collaborative data center for Minecraft, hosting continuous backups of builds, terrain data, and user logs to support such a large-scale operation.

Even with Lower Manhattan largely reconstructed, the group describes its work as only the early phase. Expansions have reached parts of Midtown and Queens, with Brooklyn beginning to appear on the digital horizon. The Bronx and Staten Island, by contrast, remain blank on the world map – an indication that the project could take decades to complete.

The Build The Earth community remains open to newcomers. Experience in architecture or design is helpful but not required; new contributors receive tutorials, coordinate data, and standard building templates to maintain global consistency.

Interested participants can join the effort through the Build The Earth NYC Discord or visit the official project website, contributing to what has quietly become one of the most technically impressive experiments in large-scale virtual collaboration.