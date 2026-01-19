In a nutshell: With rumors swirling that there will be a new expansion for The Witcher 3 this year, CD Projekt Red's joint CEO Michał Nowakowski has revealed that every entry in the long-running series has sold more than 10 million copies. It means the three main games in the trilogy now have sold a combined 85 million units worldwide.

Nowakowski made the reveal on X when responding to a post listing the most successful Polish video games, which was put together by Michał Król.

While the Witcher 3 tops the list with 60 million units sold, Nowakowski adds that The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and the first Witcher game should be included, having sold 15 million and 10 million units, respectively.

I would add to the list below (lists bestselling Polish games):

15 mln Witcher 2

10 mln Witcher 1



Both are still selling too :) https://t.co/hxKz1LqDVF – Michał Nowakowski (@michalnowakow) January 13, 2026

Second on the list is CD Projekt Red's other massive hit: Cyberpunk 2077, which has moved 35 million units. It's followed by Techland's Dying Light (20 million), Creepy Jar's Green Hell survival game (10 million), the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty (10 million), 1 Bit Studios' This War of Mine (9 million), House Flipper (8.5 million), Thief Simulator (5.6 million), Dying Light 2 (5 million), and Frostpunk (5 million).

The Witcher series as a whole has been an enormous success, despite The Witcher 3 making up 70.5% of its 85 million total sales. The third entry still ranks near the top (if not the top) on 'greatest games of all time' lists, which is why there's a lot of excitement about a potential new expansion for the 2015 title.

Hearts of Stone and, later, Blood and Wine, were brilliant add-ons to an already near-perfect game. The latter pretty much wrapped up the story and said goodbye, but earlier this month, Polish industry insider Borys Nieśpielak claimed that Fool's Theory, which is remaking the first Witcher game, is also developing an expansion for The Witcher 3.

Nieśpielak also noted that in a CDPR earnings call, chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz hinted that "new content" for an unnamed game could launch this year. At the time, Nowakowski also made a reference to the "other project" that Fool's Theory was working on in addition to The Witcher remake.

As if those weren't enough hints, Polish Noble Securities analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski said after The Game Awards 2025 that "We expect the next paid add-on (DLC) for The Witcher 3 to be released in May 2026."

Another Witcher 3 expansion would certainly help pass the time until The Witcher 4 arrives. The next installment in the main series isn't expected until 2027 at the earliest – time to brush up on your Signs skills and remember how to play Gwent.