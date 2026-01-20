In brief: One feature people miss in modern mobiles is the days-long battery life we enjoyed in handsets of yore. But Realme is launching a device that it says will last three and a half days thanks to its 10,001mAh battery – and it isn't the size of a brick.

Realme's P4 Power phone will be the first to feature the company's 10,001mAh Titan silicon-carbon battery. That extra 1mAh is likely a marketing ploy to put it ahead of rival Honor, which released the 10,000mAh Honor Win in China at the end of last year.

Realme says the P4 Power will last for three and a half days of light use. What could also increase the phone's appeal is that it supports 27W reverse charging, which should allow it to act as an emergency power bank if another of your devices starts to run low.

We've seen phones with enormous batteries before, but they were often "rugged" devices so thick and heavy that they could double as weapons. Energizer's Hard Case P28K, for example, has a 28,000mAh battery and weighs 570 grams (1.25 pounds). They tend to be pretty basic, too.

The P4 Power is the latest large-battery phone that actually looks like a modern handset. It's fairly slim and weighs 218g – the same as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

While Realme might have beaten the Honor Win with that extra single milliampere-hour, its rival has since released the Honor Power 2, which has a 10,080mAh battery. Perhaps Realme's next device will offer 10,081mAh.

It's worth noting that the Honor Power 2 has launched in China and currently doesn't have confirmed availability outside that market, while the Realme P4 Power is being released officially in India on January 29, 2026. As such, the P4 Power will likely be easier to buy internationally or import through mainstream retailers compared with a China-exclusive device.

Smartphones have hit a wall when it comes to innovation. New handsets are increasingly similar to their predecessors – the only differentiating factors are often slightly faster hardware and extra AI features few people care about.

For some consumers, a phone that doesn't run flat after a day or so of use and has a compelling price tag is starting to look increasingly appealing.