In context: In California, a lawsuit against one of the most widely used AI hiring systems could reshape how companies deploy algorithms to evaluate candidates. Eightfold AI, a Santa Clara-based platform that assists employers such as Microsoft, PayPal, Salesforce, and Bayer in ranking applicants, is accused of generating undisclosed reports on job seekers without their consent – a practice the plaintiffs claim violates federal consumer protection law.

The proposed class action, filed in Contra Costa County Superior Court, is the first in the US to allege that an AI hiring vendor has violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). Enacted in 1970 to protect consumers from inaccurate or opaque credit data, the law also covers any organization that creates reports about a person's characteristics for employment purposes. The key question is whether an algorithm that scores resumes and predicts future job titles falls under that definition.

The complaint, backed by law firm Outten & Golden and the nonprofit advocacy group Towards Justice, contends that automated ranking systems should be subject to the same disclosure and correction requirements as credit scoring agencies.

Eightfold uses large-scale data analysis to match candidates with jobs more efficiently than human recruiters. According to the company, its AI models draw on more than a billion professional profiles, a million job titles, and an equally vast catalog of skills and industries. When employers evaluate applicants, the system assembles "talent profiles" that describe traits such as teamwork or introversion, assess educational background, and even forecast likely future roles. The results are distilled into numerical or categorical scores that influence whether a candidate proceeds to human review.

Critics argue that such automated assessments act as algorithmic gatekeepers, leaving applicants without access to their detailed rankings or the underlying data.

Eightfold disputes the allegations. Company spokesperson Kurt Foeller told Reuters that its systems rely solely on information provided directly by candidates or shared by employer customers. "We do not scrape social media and the like," Foeller said. "We are deeply committed to responsible AI, transparency, and compliance with applicable data protection and employment laws."

Still, legal observers say the case highlights a growing tension between technological innovation and decades-old privacy statutes. "These tools are designed to be biased – in the sense that they're looking for specific kinds of candidates," said David J. Walton, a Philadelphia attorney who advises companies on AI compliance but is not involved in the case. "The fine line is whether that bias veers into something unlawful," he told The New York Times.

The Eightfold suit follows another high-profile challenge against Workday, an AI hiring platform, where a federal judge allowed claims to proceed last year alleging discrimination against older, disabled, and black applicants. That San Francisco case has intensified legal debates over whether algorithmic models inadvertently encode prohibited bias or merely streamline recruitment.

Regulators have also weighed in. In 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued guidance indicating that algorithmic scores used for employment decisions are likely consumer reports under the FCRA. Although that guidance was later rescinded under the Trump administration, it signaled how federal agencies might interpret the law in future enforcement actions.

Eightfold's investors – including SoftBank's Vision Fund and General Catalyst – have wagered heavily on the platform's ability to transform corporate hiring pipelines. The company claims that one-third of the Fortune 500 uses its technology and has partnered with state labor departments in New York and Colorado to power public job-matching portals.

Such scale means the implications of the California suit could reach far beyond a single company. A ruling that classifies AI hiring algorithms as consumer reporting systems could require tech vendors to open their processes to scrutiny, disclose ranking methods to applicants, and implement dispute mechanisms similar to those used by credit bureaus today.

For now, the plaintiffs' legal team – which includes former officials from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission – views the case as the start of a broader accountability push. "There is no AI exemption to our laws," said David Seligman, executive director of Towards Justice. "For decades, these statutes have protected people from opaque systems that decide their futures. That protection shouldn't disappear just because the system now has an algorithm."