In a nutshell: Google's latest update to its Gemini AI platform deepens the chatbot's presence in education, turning it into a study companion capable of generating full-length SAT practice tests. The company says the feature is free for all users and includes automated scoring, detailed explanations, and performance feedback – functions that could significantly undercut the cost of traditional test-preparation services.

Typing a simple request, such as "I want to take a practice SAT test," triggers the creation of a full exam interface, complete with clickable answer options, score-visualization charts, and automated grading. Once a practice session ends, the chatbot summarizes performance metrics and highlights subject areas that need additional attention.

Accuracy – long a weak spot for generative AI – has been addressed through collaboration with education firms. Google says it partnered with The Princeton Review to refine the exam content so that it mirrors the structure and difficulty of the official test.

Each question also includes an "Explain answer" option, allowing users to receive real-time feedback on mistakes or gaps in reasoning. The interface closely resembles Gemini's existing Canvas workspace.

The SAT remains the centerpiece of US college admissions testing, but Google says this is only the beginning. The company plans to expand Gemini's support to additional standardized exams, though it has not specified which tests or regions will be covered next. The move signals a broader ambition to position Gemini not just as a general-purpose conversational AI, but as a structured educational ecosystem.

That ecosystem is entering a market defined by high margins and deeply entrenched habits. American families spend billions of dollars each year on private tutoring, test-preparation courses, and study materials. Individual prep books can cost hundreds of dollars, while one-on-one tutoring can run into the thousands. A no-cost AI alternative capable of producing realistic test simulations and personalized analysis could accelerate a long-anticipated disruption of the education industry.

Chatbots have already found their way into students' study routines, often in unsanctioned ways. Many students use them to summarize coursework, check practice problems, or even ghostwrite essays – despite their well-documented tendency to hallucinate incorrect answers.

For now, SAT practice mode is Gemini's flagship education feature. But Google's roadmap points toward broader academic integration. If additional standardized tests are added, Gemini could evolve from a conversational assistant into a full-fledged learning platform.