A hot potato: It's another day, another executive singing the praises of AI and suggesting more people embrace the technology. This time, it's Google Cloud's gaming boss, who boldly compared AI to the Iron Man suit in that it allows people to do things they previously couldn't – like giving them more time to look for a new job, presumably.

Jack Buser, global director for games at Google Cloud, acknowledged the pushback against AI in an interview with Business Insider, but claimed the mood is starting to change.

"There will always be holdouts, just like every technological revolution, but it's becoming so common now," Buser said. "We're seeing a major shift."

Buser repeated some of what we've heard many times before when bosses are trying to justify their adoption of AI: that is speeds up work, increases productivity, and handles the boring tasks.

"It's like the Iron Man suit of armor, right? It's still you inside the suit of armor, but you're suddenly able to do things that you couldn't do before," he said.

"If you armor everybody up in your studio with suits that allow them to work more quickly and remove the drudgery, that tends to be well received after it's been implemented."

Buser added that executives of game companies need to take precautions when implementing AI tools for developers, though he urged making the technology available is important.

"Make sure that it's safe. Make sure that you take the time to work with people inside your company so that they can understand what the technology can and can't do, and what your intentions for the technology are and what they are not," he explained.

The outcry against AI in games has been louder than in most areas. Images and graphics created by generative AI is a guaranteed way to annoy people, as we saw with Black Ops 7, Anno 117, Arc Raiders, and elsewhere.

Another recent example was when The Indie Game Awards 2025 revoked Game of the Year and Debut Game awards from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 after it was revealed that AI-generated textures shipped in the final release

Buser isn't put off by the reaction. He talked about AI making games more adaptive, personalized, and immersive. "We're looking at things like real-time game experiences," he said. That could be a reference to AI systems like Nvidia ACE, which uses gen AI so players can talk and interact with NPCs using plain speech.

In fairness, Buser does focusing a lot on AI being used in game development. A survey from August 2025 found that 87% of developers used AI agents to handle tasks that once consumed significant portions of development cycles, while 94% believed that AI will ultimately help reduce development costs.

"2026 is where companies start to scale these efforts. Game developers who were using AI in one or two parts of their development workflow will suddenly be using it throughout their workflow," he said, before adding the slightly ominous, "You'll start to see games that are using multiple AI-based features that are affecting the player experience."

But even limiting AI to behind-the-scenes development of games is a continuous move. Concerns range from fears that AI could replace human creativity or fail to capture genuine emotion when substituting for voice actors, to plagiarism allegations and the ever-present threat of job losses.

Moreover, Buser may want to take a look at a couple of recent reports that show the majority of companies are yet to see any cost or revenue benefits from adopting AI.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also complained about the negativity surrounding AI this month. Considering his company provides the hardware powering most of the industry, his opinion isn't exactly surprising.