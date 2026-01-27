The takeaway: Meta is preparing a wide-ranging set of paid features across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp as part of a new subscription strategy that deepens its investment in AI and user customization. The company confirmed it will begin testing premium tiers later this year, following months of internal work.

Meta plans to experiment with several subscription models tailored to each app, rather than pursuing a single paid package. Their goal is to offer users access to "unique features" without changing the free versions that billions already use.

Early tests are expected to examine how features related to creation, sharing, and privacy resonate with different audiences before the premium plans roll out to a broader audience.

The new subscription strategy is based on Manus, the AI agent the company acquired in late 2025 for a reported $2 billion. Manus specializes in adaptive, conversational AI that can perform complex tasks and handle contextual requests – a capability Meta is now tasking it with bringing to its family of apps.

Internally, the company views Manus as both a consumer-facing assistant and an enterprise product. Integration across Instagram and other apps is already underway, following leaks by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi showing early Manus shortcuts embedded within Instagram's interface.

Meta also intends to keep offering Manus as a standalone subscription for businesses, positioning it as a productivity platform for developers and enterprises wanting access to advanced conversational AI. This two-path approach allows Meta to embed Manus deeply within its ecosystem while still competing with rivals' enterprise AI tools.

Meta also plans to roll out a subscription component for Vibes, its AI-powered short-form video generator housed within the Meta AI app.

While Vibes debuted as a free feature in 2025, Meta now intends to use a freemium model, offering basic functionality to all users while limiting advanced creation tools to subscribers.

On Instagram, early versions of the new subscription reportedly include the ability to identify followers who don't return the follow, and view Stories anonymously...

On Instagram, early versions of the new subscription reportedly include the ability to make unlimited audience lists, identify followers who don't return the follow, and view Stories anonymously – reflecting a tilt toward privacy and control.

Details on similar features for WhatsApp and Facebook remain under wraps, but the experiments illustrate Meta's growing interest in personalization-as-a-subscription feature.

The new services will operate separately from Meta Verified, which launched last year for creators and businesses seeking verification, support, and visibility benefits. Meta says feedback from that program is shaping a broader subscription plan focused on everyday users and small businesses instead of public figures.

Analysts note that while Meta is entering a crowded subscription market, success stories like Snapchat+, which surpassed 16 million paying users at $3.99 per month, show that optional paid features can generate meaningful new revenue. Still, Meta will have to contend with growing subscription fatigue among consumers.

The company's approach appears deliberately cautious: test, gather user feedback, and scale only what works. For a business that still earns nearly all of its revenue from advertising, Meta's coming experiments mark its most serious attempt yet to diversify how people interact – and pay – for its products.