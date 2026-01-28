TL;DR: As premium electronics grow more expensive, manufacturers like LG are using rentals to entice customers across various budget levels. The company's new UK rental program offers high-end TVs for a few hundred dollars a month, but the math reveals a costly trade-off: rentals will eventually exceed MSRP.

A wide selection of OLED, MiniLED, and QNED TVs and soundbars is now available on LG's UK website at no up-front cost as part of a rental program through Raylo. Customers can choose from multiple rental plans at various prices, and there are no extra cancellation fees.

To begin, select a TV or soundbar from the page for the company's subscription service, called Flex, and click the subscription button instead of adding it to the cart. After a free 14-day trial period, customers can begin monthly payments or commit to a one, two, or three-year plan. When a plan ends, customers can return the TV for a £50 (about $70) removal fee, continue renting it, or upgrade to a newer model at no additional cost.

Viewing the rental prices requires a UK address, but Ars Technica reports that, for example, LG's 83-inch OLED B5 2025 TV costs £277 ($382) for one month, and £93 ($128) per month over a three-year plan. However, the rental would exceed the £2,550 ($3,515) MSRP after about two years and three months under the three-year option, and just nine months under the standard plan. Meanwhile, the company's cheapest soundbar, a 2024 3.1.1 model with Dolby Atmos, is available with monthly plans ranging from £22 ($30) to £76 ($105).

Flex might be useful for people, companies, and organizations seeking to rent high-end displays for short periods. However, the service could become a trap for those seeking to keep the TVs but who could not ordinarily afford them. LG has not disclosed plans to expand Flex beyond the UK.

While subscription software is nothing new, subscription hardware appears to be a growing trend. HP introduced a monthly printer subscription in 2024, which includes automatic ink refills and 24/7 customer service, starting at $8 per month. That same year, NZXT began offering upper-midrange gaming PCs with round-the-clock customer support, starting at $54 per month, through a service also called Flex. Cloud gaming services such as Nvidia's GeForce NOW and Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming could also be considered hardware rentals.

As rising prices put high-end hardware further out of the reach of many users and upper-income households drive the majority of spending, some fear that tech companies are attempting to turn owners into renters.