Ripple effect: Newegg's stock took a hit this week after the online PC retailer revealed the chairman of its controlling shareholder has been detained by Chinese anti-corruption authorities. Unsurprisingly, the news sparked a sell-off, though the share price has since rebounded.

Newegg said in a January 21 regulatory filing that it was notified by the family of He Zhitao. He is the chairman and CEO of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology, Newegg's largest shareholder with a 54.5% stake.

According to the filing, He is being investigated and detained by the Haibei Prefecture Supervisory Commission on matters described as "personal." The company did not provide details on the nature or scope of the investigation.

Despite Newegg's assurance that day-to-day operations remain normal, the market reacted: shares closed down approximately 17.7%, shedding about $9.79 per share as investors fled amid uncertainty. However, the stock price has since rebounded to a level similar to where it traded before the filing.

Newegg's filing emphasized that the company's board is functioning and its e-commerce business continues uninterrupted. But investors tend to dislike uncertainty around leadership, especially when it involves legal action in jurisdictions with opaque regulatory rules, such as China.

The share price drop has attracted the attention of multiple securities law firms, which are now soliciting investors who suffered losses to explore potential legal claims under federal securities laws. According to filings circulating on financial news sites, plaintiffs may argue that Newegg failed to adequately disclose risks tied to its governance and controlling shareholder dynamics.

Newegg was once a beloved destination for PC enthusiasts, known for deep parts catalogs and community-driven reviews. But over the past decade, the company has shifted under foreign ownership and expanded into a broader marketplace model – a transformation that has split opinion within its core audience and drawn criticism over quality control and customer trust.

For now, Newegg's leadership insists that its retail and marketplace operations are unaffected, and that compliance with all applicable laws remains a priority. Whether that message will be enough to appease wary investors eyeing potential risks remains to be seen.