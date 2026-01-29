The takeaway: Linus Torvalds has been the ultimate judge and executor of all commits to the Linux codebase for more than 30 years. As he grows older, however, the community behind one of the most important open-source projects must prepare for continuity in case he eventually decides to retire.

Linus Torvalds started the Linux project in 1991, developing a Unix-like kernel inspired by Andrew S. Tanenbaum's Minix. Decades later, Linux has become the cornerstone of countless hardware and software products. Torvalds still has the final say on all contributions to the kernel's codebase, but that may eventually change thanks to a newly approved "continuity" plan.

Drafted by Dan Williams and co-signed by Torvalds himself, the document outlines "a plan for navigating events that affect the forward progress of the canonical Linux repository, torvalds/linux.git."

Williams notes that there are now over 100 maintainers for the Linux codebase, but the ultimate decision-making power still rests with Torvalds. The outspoken Finnish-American software engineer has briefly delegated authority to other maintainers in the past, suggesting the community could eventually entrust the canonical repository to a new pair of capable hands.

The continuity plan isn't a simple transition process, but it emphasizes cooperation within the open-source community. If Torvalds is unwilling or unable to maintain the project, his successor – or successors – will need to step in "without delay."

The plan entrusts the initial step to the last Maintainer Summit Organizer, with the current Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board serving as a backup. The Organizer or TAB must open a discussion about the new maintainer within 72 hours, consulting those who attended the most recent Maintainers Summit.

A remote or in-person meeting among Summit invitees, TAB members, and any additional maintainers invited by the participants will then explore candidates for the new canonical Linux Maintainer. The organizer will chair this critical meeting, while a designated representative will announce the chosen maintainer to the broader community within two weeks.

Like any contribution to the Linux kernel, Williams' plan is open source and expected to evolve over time. In 2024, Torvalds noted that kernel maintainers were aging, acknowledging that some people might be surprised he was still actively overseeing the project after so many years.

Torvalds emphasized that the Linux community includes many capable contributors. Some coders can become primary maintainers within just three years, demonstrating that refreshing an aging maintainer community is entirely achievable.